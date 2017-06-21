Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, who is currently on a visit to Berlin, received the Order of St. George from the SemperOpernball in Dresden on Tuesday, June 20.

Politicians such as Jean-Claude Juncker, Vladimir Putin, and Jose Manuel Barosso, as well as actors such as Gerard Depardieu and Roger Moore previously received this distinction.

The Romanian President received the distinction in sign of appreciation for his contribution to the defense of common European values.

Klaus Iohannis was supposed to receive the nod in early-February this year, but he was kept in the country by the massive street protests triggered by the Government’s decision to adopt an emergency ordinance that would have brought important changes to the Criminal Law.

“It is a great honor to receive, on the occasion of the official visit to Berlin, the Order of St. George from the Semper Opera Ball in Dresden. I regretted very much that I was unable to participate in the ball’s evening gala on February 3. But this has happened for very good reasons. As you know, my fellow citizens protested precisely in those days, to defend democracy and the rule of law in Romania. I thought it was my moral duty to join them,” Iohannis said at the event during which he received the Order.

“I am delighted that today we have the opportunity to meet in Berlin, at the Embassy of Romania. I am very grateful for the honor you bestow upon me by giving me this prize.”

Iohannis dedicated the Order to the Romanian-German friendship, “which we value a lot.”

During his visit to Germany, Romania’s President also met German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank Steinmeier. Iohannis and Merkel held a joint press conference after the meeting, during which Angela Merkel said that Romania has made progress since joining the EU, including in the fight against corruption. She also added that these reforms must continue in Romania, and thanked President Iohannis for supporting them.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]