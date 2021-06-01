Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/06/2021 - 09:10
Politics

Romanian president Iohannis greenlights corruption probe against former Liberal minister

06 January 2021
Romania's president Klaus Iohannis forwarded to the justice minister the request for a criminal investigation targeting former Liberal (PNL) minister of environment Costel Alexe, the Presidential Administration announced on Tuesday, January 5.

The anti-corruption prosecutors suspect Alexe asked for and received 22 tonnes of steel sheets (worth EUR 20,000) from a steel processing company to allocate greenhouse gas emission certificates preferentially.

On January 4, the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) asked the General Prosecutor's Office to notify president Klaus Iohannis for prosecuting former minister Alexe for taking bribes and inciting embezzlement.

In the meantime, the local media unveiled details about million-euro businesses run by Alexe's family - including his wife, whom he divorced just before the beginning of the investigation.

Costel Alexe is currently president of the Iasi County Council.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

