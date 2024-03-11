Romanian president promulgates grant scheme for construction materials producers

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated, on March 8, the law regarding the approval of Government Emergency Ordinance no. 68/2023 for the approval and financing of the national program for the development of domestic production of construction products and materials, the Presidential Administration announced.

Romania will extend grants to local construction materials producers under a four-year scheme , with a budget of EUR 150mn for 2024 alone, economy minister Radu Oprea announced last December.

The maximum amount of financing that can be granted is EUR 50mn, which can mean 60% of the eligible expenses, depending on the area where the investment is made.

(Photo: Thanakorn Hormniam/ Dreamstime)

