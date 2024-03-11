Real Estate

Romanian president promulgates grant scheme for construction materials producers

11 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated, on March 8, the law regarding the approval of Government Emergency Ordinance no. 68/2023 for the approval and financing of the national program for the development of domestic production of construction products and materials, the Presidential Administration announced.

Romania will extend grants to local construction materials producers under a four-year scheme, with a budget of EUR 150mn for 2024 alone, economy minister Radu Oprea announced last December.

The maximum amount of financing that can be granted is EUR 50mn, which can mean 60% of the eligible expenses, depending on the area where the investment is made.

(Photo: Thanakorn Hormniam/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Real Estate

Romanian president promulgates grant scheme for construction materials producers

11 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated, on March 8, the law regarding the approval of Government Emergency Ordinance no. 68/2023 for the approval and financing of the national program for the development of domestic production of construction products and materials, the Presidential Administration announced.

Romania will extend grants to local construction materials producers under a four-year scheme, with a budget of EUR 150mn for 2024 alone, economy minister Radu Oprea announced last December.

The maximum amount of financing that can be granted is EUR 50mn, which can mean 60% of the eligible expenses, depending on the area where the investment is made.

(Photo: Thanakorn Hormniam/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 March 2024
Legal
Romania unexpectedly wins arbitration case against Canadian company for controversial gold mining project
08 March 2024
Finance
Report: Romania’s Banca Transilvania is the third strongest banking brand in the world
08 March 2024
HR
PwC: Progress towards gender equality in the labor market is too slow in Romania
08 March 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Developer One United Properties partners with Ennismore to open Mondrian hotel in Bucharest
08 March 2024
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep to play again at Miami Open after doping ban reduced
08 March 2024
Transport
Romania's government announces EUR 1.2 bln investment in new berths at Constanta Port
07 March 2024
Business
Revolut Reader launches in Romania, allowing merchants to accept card payments
07 March 2024
Politics
Romanian president, Austrian chancellor discuss Schengen during meeting in Bucharest