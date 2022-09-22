Car parts producer Preh Romania leases office space in Palas Iasi mixed-use complex

Car parts producer Preh Romania, a division of the global supplier to the automotive industry, has leased office space in United Business Center, the class A office component of the Palas Iasi mixed-use complex. The company will operate there starting in the second quarter of 2023.

The new Preh Romania offices in UBC, spanning 4,500 sqm, will accommodate more than 150 engineers specializing in systems design, software, hardware and mechanical development and testing, as well as quality management and product development in HMI (Human Machine Interface) and E-Mobility. The team will grow to more than 300 employees over the next two years, with the company actively recruiting across all disciplines.

“Preh is consolidating its Romanian operations and presence in Iasi, where it has been developing innovative electronic components for in-vehicle operating systems and equipment for electric cars since 2017,” reads the press release.

Chief Technology Officer Jochen Ehrenberg said: “Preh Iasi grew into an indispensable part of our global R&D team in a very short time.”

Preh has two development centers in Romania, in Iasi and Brasov. In addition, it also operates a factory in Ghimbav, where it produces and develops multifunctional steering wheel switches and climate control systems as well as electric car equipment for world-class vehicle manufacturers since 2009.

The client portfolio of Preh company includes Audi, BMW, Daimler, and Porsche.

United Business Center is the nationwide office building network developed by Iulius Company. It includes 14 class A office buildings with a total area of approximately 182,000 sqm (Iasi – 7 buildings, 75,600 sqm; Timisoara – 4 buildings, 80,000 sqm; and Cluj-Napoca – 3 buildings, 26,200 sqm), and accommodates more than 80 company head offices with 15,000-plus employees.

The seven UBC office buildings based in Palas Iasi have become the business landmark of the northeast region and the economic engine that generated growth and put Iasi on the map for major international companies.

Once Palas Campus opens in early 2023, the business hub in downtown Iasi will add up to more than 130,000 sqm of green premium office spaces. Palas Campus will be the office building with the largest area in Romania (54,000 sqm of office premises, 6,000 sqm of retail premises).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Palas Iasi)