PPC buys 84MW wind farm in Romania

Greek utility group PPC announced the completion, through its subsidiary PPC Renewables, of the acquisition from the European subsidiaries of the Lukoil Group of Land Power – a vehicle that operates a wind farm in Romania with a total installed capacity of 84 MW.

The acquisition was completed after the fulfillment of the usual preconditions for such transactions provided for in the previously signed agreement.

"Following the announcement dated 24.07.2023, PPC SA (PPC) announces that it has completed, through its subsidiary PPC Renewables and after meeting the usual preconditions for such transactions provided for in the previously signed agreement, the acquisition from the European subsidiaries of the Lukoil Group, of a 100% stake in Land Power SRL, which operates a wind farm in Romania with a total installed capacity of 84 MW," reported the company, quoted by Economedia.ro.

The wind farm is located in the Dorobantu and Topolog localities, in a region in Romania with the best wind conditions, and generates more than 200 GWh of electricity per year.

(Photo source: Welcomia/Dreamstime.com)