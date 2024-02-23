Business

Trade union at Posta Romana wants management probed for corruption

23 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The president of the National Trade Union Bloc (BNS), Dumitru Costin, requested on February 22 that both the government’s representatives and the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) investigate the managerial activity within the postal service company Posta Romana, Adevarul reported.

The employees of the company went on strike, calling for higher wages. The postmen and other employees of the company announced that they would start protests, given that after 37 days of discussions regarding the collective labor contract, no result has been reached.

The estimated deadline for starting the general strike by Romanian Post workers is April 1, said Mircea Burlacu, BNS vice-president, in a press conference on February 22.

Posta Romana is the market leader in the postal services sector and serves approximately 19 million Romanians through an extensive network of 5,500 post offices.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Business

Trade union at Posta Romana wants management probed for corruption

23 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The president of the National Trade Union Bloc (BNS), Dumitru Costin, requested on February 22 that both the government’s representatives and the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) investigate the managerial activity within the postal service company Posta Romana, Adevarul reported.

The employees of the company went on strike, calling for higher wages. The postmen and other employees of the company announced that they would start protests, given that after 37 days of discussions regarding the collective labor contract, no result has been reached.

The estimated deadline for starting the general strike by Romanian Post workers is April 1, said Mircea Burlacu, BNS vice-president, in a press conference on February 22.

Posta Romana is the market leader in the postal services sector and serves approximately 19 million Romanians through an extensive network of 5,500 post offices.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

23 February 2024
Culture
Le Figaro Littéraire dedicates the front page to three famous Romanian writers
23 February 2024
Politics
Romania's president may be Eastern Europe's candidate for NATO top seat
23 February 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index BET breaks the 16,000-point threshold
22 February 2024
Business
PwC: Romania climbs to 28th place in ranking of 33 most attractive EMEA countries for private companies
22 February 2024
Politics
New poll shows Romania’s ruling coalition would get 51% of the votes for Parliament
22 February 2024
Politics
Romania's ruling parties join forces in European elections
21 February 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils renewed version of its all-electric Spring
21 February 2024
Startup
Danish fintech co-founded by Romanian launches with EUR 5 mln seed funding  