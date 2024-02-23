Trade union at Posta Romana wants management probed for corruption

The president of the National Trade Union Bloc (BNS), Dumitru Costin, requested on February 22 that both the government’s representatives and the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) investigate the managerial activity within the postal service company Posta Romana, Adevarul reported.

The employees of the company went on strike, calling for higher wages. The postmen and other employees of the company announced that they would start protests, given that after 37 days of discussions regarding the collective labor contract, no result has been reached.

The estimated deadline for starting the general strike by Romanian Post workers is April 1, said Mircea Burlacu, BNS vice-president, in a press conference on February 22.

Posta Romana is the market leader in the postal services sector and serves approximately 19 million Romanians through an extensive network of 5,500 post offices.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)