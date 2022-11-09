Business

Port of Constanța to receive EUR 1 bln makeover of railway infrastructure

09 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The railway infrastructure in Romania's port of Constanța is set to be modernized through a EUR 1 bln investment project financed by the EU.

The funds, RON 5.3 bln (some EUR 1 bln), come from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for the modernization of train lines. The project includes the electrification of all lines in the port and the introduction of a centralized electronic signaling system that will better manage the incoming shipping lanes of the port.

The amount of funding was set in September 2022 and can be supplemented depending on the subsequent evolution of the prices of construction materials, according to Economedia.ro. The modernization works have a 4-year deadline.

Transport minister Sorin Grindeanu recently announced during a press conference that as much as EUR 800 mln from the European Transport Programs CEF and POT can be invested in the port railway system. He also said that the first 35 of the 99 lines included in the Repair Program are almost complete.

There are roughly 300 km of railway in the port of Constanța, of which the national railway company manages 180 km. There are also 367 train lines in total, 45 of which are operated by private companies. However, a quarter of the port’s lines are closed, and another quarter has speeding restrictions that limit trains to 5 km/h.

"The main objective of this investment, a public utility restoration project of national interest, is to optimize the railway activity in the Port of Constanța by increasing the performance of the transport system, respectively the port's accessibility. This is vital for taking over the cargo flows and transferring them from the sea transport mode to the land transport mode,” the project says.

The project also includes the restoration of road infrastructure in the port and the replacement of bridges that are no longer up to existing standards. A crossing bridge will also be built, increasing the transport capacity in the port. Furthermore, all existing telecommunications facilities will be replaced with state-of-the-art, modern equipment.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sebastiangh/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Port of Constanța to receive EUR 1 bln makeover of railway infrastructure

09 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The railway infrastructure in Romania's port of Constanța is set to be modernized through a EUR 1 bln investment project financed by the EU.

The funds, RON 5.3 bln (some EUR 1 bln), come from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for the modernization of train lines. The project includes the electrification of all lines in the port and the introduction of a centralized electronic signaling system that will better manage the incoming shipping lanes of the port.

The amount of funding was set in September 2022 and can be supplemented depending on the subsequent evolution of the prices of construction materials, according to Economedia.ro. The modernization works have a 4-year deadline.

Transport minister Sorin Grindeanu recently announced during a press conference that as much as EUR 800 mln from the European Transport Programs CEF and POT can be invested in the port railway system. He also said that the first 35 of the 99 lines included in the Repair Program are almost complete.

There are roughly 300 km of railway in the port of Constanța, of which the national railway company manages 180 km. There are also 367 train lines in total, 45 of which are operated by private companies. However, a quarter of the port’s lines are closed, and another quarter has speeding restrictions that limit trains to 5 km/h.

"The main objective of this investment, a public utility restoration project of national interest, is to optimize the railway activity in the Port of Constanța by increasing the performance of the transport system, respectively the port's accessibility. This is vital for taking over the cargo flows and transferring them from the sea transport mode to the land transport mode,” the project says.

The project also includes the restoration of road infrastructure in the port and the replacement of bridges that are no longer up to existing standards. A crossing bridge will also be built, increasing the transport capacity in the port. Furthermore, all existing telecommunications facilities will be replaced with state-of-the-art, modern equipment.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sebastiangh/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit
03 November 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Oradea’s must-see Art Nouveau buildings
26 October 2022
RI +
How to heal covert scars for half of your life: Top Romanian model about his secret to success
21 October 2022
Eco
WWF opens rural eco-hub in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains
20 October 2022
Tech
Google opens new office in downtown Bucharest
18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats
12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania