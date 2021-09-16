RO minister rules out potential energy shortages during coming winter

Romania will not face natural gas shortages during the coming winter season because its deposits are 70% full at this moment, explained minister of economy Virgil Popescu, News.ro reported.

From 2.1 bln cubic metres in the deposits, the reserves will increase up to 2.4 bln cubic metres by October 1, which is “more than enough” - he assured.

The statement comes to address the comment of the Association for Smart Energy regarding imminent shortages.

The Association argues that after the natural gas routes in the region have changed, Romania was left with a smaller interconnection capacity that may be insufficient in the case of prolonged periods with low temperatures, according to Mediafax.

Romania’s gas deposits, irrespective of how full are they, can yield a limited daily capacity, and this limit has been repeatedly reached in the past years forcing the authorities to restrict the consumption at some non-key industrial users. This is technically possible to happen this winter again, in case the weather will be extremely cold.

