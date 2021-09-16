Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 09/16/2021 - 08:07
Business

RO minister rules out potential energy shortages during coming winter

16 September 2021
Romania will not face natural gas shortages during the coming winter season because its deposits are 70% full at this moment, explained minister of economy Virgil Popescu, News.ro reported.

From 2.1 bln cubic metres in the deposits, the reserves will increase up to 2.4 bln cubic metres by October 1, which is “more than enough” - he assured.

The statement comes to address the comment of the Association for Smart Energy regarding imminent shortages.

The Association argues that after the natural gas routes in the region have changed, Romania was left with a smaller interconnection capacity that may be insufficient in the case of prolonged periods with low temperatures, according to Mediafax.

Romania’s gas deposits, irrespective of how full are they, can yield a limited daily capacity, and this limit has been repeatedly reached in the past years forcing the authorities to restrict the consumption at some non-key industrial users. This is technically possible to happen this winter again, in case the weather will be extremely cold. 

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Business

RO minister rules out potential energy shortages during coming winter

16 September 2021
1

