Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

RO minister expects Black Sea gas to flow as soon as next spring

20 January 2022
Romania will benefit from one billion cubic meters of natural gas from the Black Sea next winter season, minister of energy Virgil Popescu announced speaking in a TV show at B1TV station, Agerpres reported.

He thus referred to the gas expected to flow from Midia perimeter operated by Black Sea Oil and Gas, where the operations are at an advanced stage, and the investor only expects the Offshore Law to be amended before beginning production.

In January-November 2021, Romania produced 5.8 bln cubic meters of natural gas imported 2.2 bln cubic meters, therefore the supplementary domestic production announced by minister Popescu will most likely diminish the imports - and not turn the country into a net exporter.

To achieve this, the other major perimeter - Neptun Deep, operated by OMV Petrom and ExxonMobil (soon to be replaced by Romgaz), needs to begin production.

Separately, minister Popescu mentioned onshore projects such as Caragele, operated by Romgaz, where the production is expected to begin in 2023.

Caragele perimeter is estimated at about 30 bln cubic meters, and the Neptun Deep perimeter is at 42-84 bln cubic meters. The estimated reserves in the Midia perimeter amount to approximately 20-30 bln cubic meters.

