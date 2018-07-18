25 °C
Bucharest
Jul 18, 13:29

Rescue underway after Polish tourist falls in mountain ravine in central Romania

by Ro Insider
A rescue operation is underway in central Romania’s Făgăraş mountains after a Polish tourist fell into a ravine, in between the Serbota peak and the Negoiu cabin.

The tourist is a 34-year-old woman. She is conscious and had injured an arm and leg, the Sibiu Emergency Situations Inspectorate said.

She was accompanied by a man who called 112 and is in touch with her. According to him, she is some 100 meters away from where she was before the fall.

The emergency service SMURD is on alert and ready to intervene once the woman is taken out of the ravine.

The recovery is made difficult by the unfavorable weather conditions.

