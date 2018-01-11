Romanian police school sees top number of candidates

A record number of young Romanians would like to become police officers. Some 6,000 candidates signed up for the 1,300 seats available at the Police school in Campina in Romania, which organized a winter session.

Initially, over 10,000 people submitted their candidacies, but only 6,100 passed the preliminary psychological and medical tests, reports local Mediafax. It is one of the biggest numbers of candidates in recent years at the school, and it is rather atypical, according to the school’s head Vasile Tache, as the Romanian Police is understaffed.

The candidates will take the medical and sports exams between January 12 and 18.

(photo source: Politia Romana on Facebook)