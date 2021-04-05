Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 05/04/2021 - 08:31
Politics

Romania’s ruling Liberal party avoids taking steps against leaders suspect of corruption

04 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The central leadership of the Romanian senior ruling party - PNL - has avoided taking steps against Mihai Chirica and Costel Alexe, the two-party leaders in Iasi county who "self-suspended" from the positions they hold in the party's local organizations but not from those held in the local administration, Hotnews.ro reported.

Chirica is the mayor of Iasi and Alexe is the head of the Iasi County Council. Article 26 of the PNL Statute outlines the sanctions the party members are facing, specifically to the "withdrawal of political support for PNL representatives holding positions appointed in the local and central public administration against whom criminal proceedings have been initiated.

Although president Klaus Iohannis urged the PNL leadership that "it would be appropriate to react politically," in the case of the two Liberal leaders in Iasi, PNL leader Ludovic Orban has not taken any action.

The president of the Iasi County Council, Costel Alexe, announced on Wednesday that he was placed under judicial control and decided to suspend himself from the leadership of PNL Iasi, but will continue his activity at the County Council.

He was placed under judicial control for allegedly committing the crimes of bribery and incitement to embezzlement in a case in which he is accused of receiving 22 tons of steel sheets.

In his turn, the Iasi mayor Mihai Chirica announced, also on Wednesday, that he suspended himself from the political positions he holds within PNL's city organization in Iasi. DIICOT prosecutors charged Chirica in a case of fraud with land owned by the city hall.

(Photo: Lcva/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 04/26/2021 - 08:30
26 April 2021
Politics
Head of Romania’s senior ruling Liberal Party says he’s close to new term
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 05/04/2021 - 08:31
Politics

Romania’s ruling Liberal party avoids taking steps against leaders suspect of corruption

04 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The central leadership of the Romanian senior ruling party - PNL - has avoided taking steps against Mihai Chirica and Costel Alexe, the two-party leaders in Iasi county who "self-suspended" from the positions they hold in the party's local organizations but not from those held in the local administration, Hotnews.ro reported.

Chirica is the mayor of Iasi and Alexe is the head of the Iasi County Council. Article 26 of the PNL Statute outlines the sanctions the party members are facing, specifically to the "withdrawal of political support for PNL representatives holding positions appointed in the local and central public administration against whom criminal proceedings have been initiated.

Although president Klaus Iohannis urged the PNL leadership that "it would be appropriate to react politically," in the case of the two Liberal leaders in Iasi, PNL leader Ludovic Orban has not taken any action.

The president of the Iasi County Council, Costel Alexe, announced on Wednesday that he was placed under judicial control and decided to suspend himself from the leadership of PNL Iasi, but will continue his activity at the County Council.

He was placed under judicial control for allegedly committing the crimes of bribery and incitement to embezzlement in a case in which he is accused of receiving 22 tons of steel sheets.

In his turn, the Iasi mayor Mihai Chirica announced, also on Wednesday, that he suspended himself from the political positions he holds within PNL's city organization in Iasi. DIICOT prosecutors charged Chirica in a case of fraud with land owned by the city hall.

(Photo: Lcva/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 04/26/2021 - 08:30
26 April 2021
Politics
Head of Romania’s senior ruling Liberal Party says he’s close to new term
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months
27 April 2021
Business
Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania
27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more
21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?