Romanian PM out of isolation after second Covid-19 test turns out negative

Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban will return to working at Victoria Palace, the HQ of the Romanian Government, after a second Covid-19 test he undertook came back negative.

Orban entered isolation on March 13 after having contact with senator Vergil Chițac, who tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus. Orban remained in isolation at Lac 1 Villa.

The other Government members who had been in isolation also tested negative and they will return to their regular work schedules.

“After this negative result, the prime minister exhausted the 14-day isolation period and will return to work at Victoria Palace. The same will happen with the other members of the Government who went into isolation,” the Strategic Communication Group announced.

By March 23 (13:00), there were 576 Covid-19 cases in Romania. Of these, 73 patients have been declared recovered and released from the hospital (of whom 51 in Timisoara). Meanwhile, 15 patients were being treated in intensive care units (ATI) and seven were in serious condition. Five deaths were reported by March 23, at 14:00.

(Photo: Gov.ro)