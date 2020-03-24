Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 03/24/2020 - 09:23
Politics
Romanian PM out of isolation after second Covid-19 test turns out negative
24 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban will return to working at Victoria Palace, the HQ of the Romanian Government, after a second Covid-19 test he undertook came back negative.

Orban entered isolation on March 13 after having contact with senator Vergil Chițac, who tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus. Orban remained in isolation at Lac 1 Villa.

The other Government members who had been in isolation also tested negative and they will return to their regular work schedules.

“After this negative result, the prime minister exhausted the 14-day isolation period and will return to work at Victoria Palace. The same will happen with the other members of the Government who went into isolation,” the Strategic Communication Group announced.

By March 23 (13:00), there were 576 Covid-19 cases in Romania. Of these, 73 patients have been declared recovered and released from the hospital (of whom 51 in Timisoara). Meanwhile, 15 patients were being treated in intensive care units (ATI) and seven were in serious condition. Five deaths were reported by March 23, at 14:00.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected] 

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 03/24/2020 - 09:23
Politics
Romanian PM out of isolation after second Covid-19 test turns out negative
24 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban will return to working at Victoria Palace, the HQ of the Romanian Government, after a second Covid-19 test he undertook came back negative.

Orban entered isolation on March 13 after having contact with senator Vergil Chițac, who tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus. Orban remained in isolation at Lac 1 Villa.

The other Government members who had been in isolation also tested negative and they will return to their regular work schedules.

“After this negative result, the prime minister exhausted the 14-day isolation period and will return to work at Victoria Palace. The same will happen with the other members of the Government who went into isolation,” the Strategic Communication Group announced.

By March 23 (13:00), there were 576 Covid-19 cases in Romania. Of these, 73 patients have been declared recovered and released from the hospital (of whom 51 in Timisoara). Meanwhile, 15 patients were being treated in intensive care units (ATI) and seven were in serious condition. Five deaths were reported by March 23, at 14:00.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

23 March 2020
Social
Large hospital in NE Romania closes after 52 doctors and nurses tested positive for the new coronavirus
23 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: 143 new cases in 24 hours, total reaches 576, five deaths, big problems at hospital in NE Romania
22 March 2020
Social
Winter takes over Romania at the end of March
22 March 2020
Social
Romania buys 2 million Covid-19 tests from South Korea
22 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of infection cases hits 433, two dead, 64 recovered
22 March 2020
Social
Romania announces first death due to Covid-19
21 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Country closes borders for foreign citizens, malls close, people’s movement and religious service restricted
21 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of cases reaches 367, intra-community transmission is a reality

Get in Touch with Us