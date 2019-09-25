Romania’s PM launches #antiausterity online petition

Romania’s prime minister Viorica Dancila has launched an online petition against austerity measures. She argues that the opposition parties haven’t signed the pact she proposed more than a week ago to commit against cutting pensions and salaries in the public sector.

“This worries us and makes us think that they are preparing new cuts in salaries and pensions, raising taxes and fees," Dancila said.

"Because we cannot trust the opposition politicians, I invite members of the civil society - citizens and organizations - who really want the public good, to support and sign this pact," she argued.

On September 13, the prime minister proposed to all parties to sign a pact and promise that they would not cut pensions and salaries.

"I want people to receive a minimum written assurance from the entire political class that they will not have their salaries and pensions cut, as it was done 2010-2012. I am the first to sign this pact, having the belief that the Romanian state must honor its basic obligation to its citizens,” Dancila wrote on Facebook.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adriana Neagoe)