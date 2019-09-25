Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 09/25/2019 - 09:29
Politics
Romania’s PM launches #antiausterity online petition
25 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s prime minister Viorica Dancila has launched an online petition against austerity measures. She argues that the opposition parties haven’t signed the pact she proposed more than a week ago to commit against cutting pensions and salaries in the public sector.

“This worries us and makes us think that they are preparing new cuts in salaries and pensions, raising taxes and fees," Dancila said.

"Because we cannot trust the opposition politicians, I invite members of the civil society - citizens and organizations - who really want the public good, to support and sign this pact," she argued.

On September 13, the prime minister proposed to all parties to sign a pact and promise that they would not cut pensions and salaries.

"I want people to receive a minimum written assurance from the entire political class that they will not have their salaries and pensions cut, as it was done 2010-2012. I am the first to sign this pact, having the belief that the Romanian state must honor its basic obligation to its citizens,” Dancila wrote on Facebook.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adriana Neagoe)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 09/25/2019 - 09:29
Politics
Romania’s PM launches #antiausterity online petition
25 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s prime minister Viorica Dancila has launched an online petition against austerity measures. She argues that the opposition parties haven’t signed the pact she proposed more than a week ago to commit against cutting pensions and salaries in the public sector.

“This worries us and makes us think that they are preparing new cuts in salaries and pensions, raising taxes and fees," Dancila said.

"Because we cannot trust the opposition politicians, I invite members of the civil society - citizens and organizations - who really want the public good, to support and sign this pact," she argued.

On September 13, the prime minister proposed to all parties to sign a pact and promise that they would not cut pensions and salaries.

"I want people to receive a minimum written assurance from the entire political class that they will not have their salaries and pensions cut, as it was done 2010-2012. I am the first to sign this pact, having the belief that the Romanian state must honor its basic obligation to its citizens,” Dancila wrote on Facebook.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adriana Neagoe)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

25 September 2019
Business
Online sales reach 25% of Ikea’s business in Romania, the highest share at group level
24 September 2019
Politics
It’s official: A Romanian will be the first EU Chief Prosecutor
24 September 2019
Politics
Romania plans to spend EUR 2.5 bln to rebuild military base at NATO standards
24 September 2019
Social
Famous Romanian singer Alexandra Stan speaks about abuse from former manager
23 September 2019
Social
Update: Dutch citizen, main suspect for the murder of 11-year-old girl in Romania, reportedly kills himself
23 September 2019
Business
Romanian developer invests EUR 100 mln in two office buildings in downtown Bucharest
20 September 2019
Politics
Court rules former Romanian president collaborated with the Communist secret police
20 September 2019
Entertainment
Watch: Top foreign music videos shot in Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40