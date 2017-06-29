Romanian FinMin wants to drop compulsory private pension funds

Romania’s new Finance Minister Ionuţ Mişa said the government will drop the Second Pension Pillar, representing the mandatory private pension funds, and the money will be returned to contributors, News.ro reported.

At present, the private pension funds manage assets of EUR 7.7 billion.

Romania’s pension system currently has three pillars: the first pillar – the public pension budget, the second pillar represented by the mandatory private pension funds, and the third pillar – the optional private pension funds. Contributions to the second pillar are currently mandatory for employees up to 35 years and optional for those up to 45 years.

After the move, the contributors can choose between the first pillar and the third pillar, the minister said.

In April of this year, the country’s Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) sanctioned NN Pensii, the biggest private pension fund manager in Romania, with a RON 750,000 (EUR 166,000) fine, for spreading false rumors about the Government’s alleged intention to nationalize the private pension funds.

Liviu Dragnea, the head of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), accused the local subsidiary of Dutch insurance group NN of spreading false rumors about the possible nationalization of the local private pension funds and inciting its clients to protests. He called for a harsh reaction from the authorities against the company.

“The Second Pillar will be dropped. The money will be returned to all those who contributed, and they will have the option of choosing between the social insurance budget or the Third Pillar. They will choose if their money are administered by the state or privately. We did not establish a schedule, we are planning it for the end of the year. […] The pension funds in the Second Pillar administer assets of some RON 40 billion. But the pension that a contributor would benefit from would be of some RON 25 (EUR 5.6) per month,” minister Mişa said, quoted by News.ro.

