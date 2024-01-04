Culture

Plácido Domingo to perform in Cluj, Bucharest

04 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Opera singer Plácido Domingo is scheduled to perform this February in Cluj and Bucharest. The concerts will see the Spanish tenor take the stage alongside soprano Adela Zaharia. They will be joined by Valahia Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Jordi Bernàcer.

The Cluj-Napoca concert is scheduled for February 23 at BT Arena and the Bucharest one for February 26 at Sala Palatului.

Throughout a career spanning more than half a century, Domingo has had a repertoire including more than 150 roles on stages worldwide and won 12 Grammy awards. A conductor and promoter of young talents, he is also the founder of Operalia, the annual international competition for opera singers. This year, he is scheduled to perform in an Australia tour alongside Jose Carreras, in addition to several concerts in Europe.

Romanian soprano Adela Zaharia, who won first place in the Operalia competition in 2017, made her debut as Donna Anna in the Royal Opera House London’s Don Giovanni in the 2020-2021 season. She previously sang the role for her Teatro Real Madrid debut. She was part of the Bayerische Staatsoper premiere of Seven Deaths of Maria Callas, singing the part of Lucia di Lammermoor. This year, she is scheduled to perform in the Dutch National Opera Amsterdam’s La Traviata, Deutsche Oper Berlin’s Lucia di Lammermoor, and Deutsche Oper am Rhein’s La Traviata, among others.

The concerts are organized by Kimaro Entertainment, Mall4Art, and Magic FM. Tickets are available at Iabilet.ro.

(Photo: Belish | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Culture

Plácido Domingo to perform in Cluj, Bucharest

04 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Opera singer Plácido Domingo is scheduled to perform this February in Cluj and Bucharest. The concerts will see the Spanish tenor take the stage alongside soprano Adela Zaharia. They will be joined by Valahia Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Jordi Bernàcer.

The Cluj-Napoca concert is scheduled for February 23 at BT Arena and the Bucharest one for February 26 at Sala Palatului.

Throughout a career spanning more than half a century, Domingo has had a repertoire including more than 150 roles on stages worldwide and won 12 Grammy awards. A conductor and promoter of young talents, he is also the founder of Operalia, the annual international competition for opera singers. This year, he is scheduled to perform in an Australia tour alongside Jose Carreras, in addition to several concerts in Europe.

Romanian soprano Adela Zaharia, who won first place in the Operalia competition in 2017, made her debut as Donna Anna in the Royal Opera House London’s Don Giovanni in the 2020-2021 season. She previously sang the role for her Teatro Real Madrid debut. She was part of the Bayerische Staatsoper premiere of Seven Deaths of Maria Callas, singing the part of Lucia di Lammermoor. This year, she is scheduled to perform in the Dutch National Opera Amsterdam’s La Traviata, Deutsche Oper Berlin’s Lucia di Lammermoor, and Deutsche Oper am Rhein’s La Traviata, among others.

The concerts are organized by Kimaro Entertainment, Mall4Art, and Magic FM. Tickets are available at Iabilet.ro.

(Photo: Belish | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel