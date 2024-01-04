Plácido Domingo to perform in Cluj, Bucharest

Opera singer Plácido Domingo is scheduled to perform this February in Cluj and Bucharest. The concerts will see the Spanish tenor take the stage alongside soprano Adela Zaharia. They will be joined by Valahia Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Jordi Bernàcer.

The Cluj-Napoca concert is scheduled for February 23 at BT Arena and the Bucharest one for February 26 at Sala Palatului.

Throughout a career spanning more than half a century, Domingo has had a repertoire including more than 150 roles on stages worldwide and won 12 Grammy awards. A conductor and promoter of young talents, he is also the founder of Operalia, the annual international competition for opera singers. This year, he is scheduled to perform in an Australia tour alongside Jose Carreras, in addition to several concerts in Europe.

Romanian soprano Adela Zaharia, who won first place in the Operalia competition in 2017, made her debut as Donna Anna in the Royal Opera House London’s Don Giovanni in the 2020-2021 season. She previously sang the role for her Teatro Real Madrid debut. She was part of the Bayerische Staatsoper premiere of Seven Deaths of Maria Callas, singing the part of Lucia di Lammermoor. This year, she is scheduled to perform in the Dutch National Opera Amsterdam’s La Traviata, Deutsche Oper Berlin’s Lucia di Lammermoor, and Deutsche Oper am Rhein’s La Traviata, among others.

The concerts are organized by Kimaro Entertainment, Mall4Art, and Magic FM. Tickets are available at Iabilet.ro.

