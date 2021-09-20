Biggest Polish bank PKO to enter Romania with corporate division

PKO Bank Polski, the largest bank in Poland in terms of assets, anticipates starting operations on the Romanian market in the second half of next year, Profit.ro reported.

"The bank implements a strategy for expanding abroad and, among others, will open corporate branches in countries where Polish companies export or invest. Romania has a very high GDP growth and a relatively low unemployment rate. In addition to this, it has a good dynamics of gross fixed capital formation," said the director of the external development division of PKO, Robert Zmiejko, quoted by the PAP agency.

The Polish Financial Supervisory Authority has already sent a notification to the National Bank of Romania (BNR), in accordance with European legislation, according to the director.

"Thus, we are approaching the goal of starting operations in the second half of 2022," Zmiejko added.

(Photo source: Wirestock/Dreamstime.com)