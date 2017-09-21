Pirelli Tyres Romania appoints German CEO

German Wolfgang Meier has taken over as the new CEO of Pirelli Tyres Romania, replacing Italian Giuliano Menassi, who will continue his career within the Pirelli group as R&D Senior Vice President. Menassi had been managing the Romanian plant since April 2014.

Wolfgang Meier has an experience of over 22 years within the Pirelli group. He has worked as Head of HR & Purchasing in Germany, Head of HR and Manufacturing Engineering in the UK. Besides his new mandate, Wolfgang Meier continues to hold the position of Head of HR in Germany.

In Romania, he will manage a company with over 2,750 employees and a turnover of over EUR 414 million in 2016.

The Pirelli group entered Romania in 2004, when it founded Pirelli Tyres Romania. The construction of the local tire factory, which is located in Slatina, started in 2005, and the first tires were manufactured in 2006.

The Italian group has invested over EUR 500 million in the local factory and last year announced plans to invest another EUR 200 million in expanding it.

In 2015, Pirelli was acquired by China National Chemical Corporation, the largest Chinese group in chemical industry.

