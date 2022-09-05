The Romania Photo of the Day created in partnership with stock photo provider Dreamstime aims to highlight the best of Romania. From stunning landscapes and popular tourist destinations and landmarks to people, traditions, and food, this series helps you discover Romania one photo at a time. This week, we put the focus on the Danube Delta and Danube landscapes.

In the Danube Delta, alongside the exquisite birds, wild horses, furry creatures, and more than 300 different species of fish, live its people.

The people who call the Delta home are as much a part of it as the water and reeds, and they live in harmony with the natural world surrounding them. (Photo source - click on the number to get to the original file: 101121567 © Elenaphotos | Dreamstime.com)

In direct relation to the natural resources found here, as info-delta.ro explains, the traditional occupations of the Delta’s inhabitants are fishing, agriculture, animal husbandry, beekeeping, reed cutting, and agrotourism.

For the locals of the Danube Delta, the oldest occupation is fishing, and today it remains the main occupation, as fish is a very important source of food for them, and its exploitation also brings them a monetary income that helps them survive.

As a visitor, if one wishes to sample the trade, one needs to get a Biosphere Tourist Access Permit, a Fishing Permit, and a Boat or Car Access Permit, which you can purchase from ARBDD in the Online Permits section.

A map of good fishing spots is available here.

Having a local guide with you is a good idea, as, while it isn’t absolutely necessary, it will certainly make finding good spots easier and will enhance your overall fishing experience.

