Business
Romania’s biggest refinery suspends operations for overhaul
13 March 2020
Romania’s biggest refinery, Rompetrol Rafinare - Petromidia, controlled by the Kazakh state-owned group KazMunayGas, announced in a press release that it will stop the production activity of both the refinery and the petrochemical unit between March 13 and April 30, 2020, in order to carry out the scheduled general turnaround.

At the same time, the company’s smaller refinery Vega, located in Ploiești, will also partially reduce its production activity for a series of overhaul works, but also due to lower deliveries of raw semi-finished materials from the Petromidia Refinery.

During the period, the company will cover the demand for petroleum products from its own inventories, or from the regional market. Rompetrol Rafinare is part of the KMG International group.

(Photo source: Facebook/Rompetrol-KMG International)

Normal
1
 

