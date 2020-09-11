Petrol costs in Romania 25% less than in Europe, on average

The price of petrol in Romania is 25% lower than the European average while the diesel price is 18% lower, according to the latest data provided by the European Commission's Oil Bulletin, valid for November 2, quoted by Agerpres.

Thus, the price for a liter of gasoline in Romania is EUR 0.923, while the average in the 27 EU states is EUR 1.247 per liter.

Only in Bulgaria has a lower price than Romania - EUR 0.899 per liter.

The most expensive petrol is in Denmark - EUR 1.403 per liter.

For diesel fuel, the average price in Romania is EUR 0.895 per liter, compared to an EU average of EUR 1.097 per liter.

Diesel is cheapest in Bulgaria - EUR 0.867 per liter, and most expensive in Sweden - EUR 1.315 per liter.

The analyzed prices are those in the fuel stations, meaning they have all taxes included.

In Romania, the largest gas station chains are OMV Petrom, Rompetrol, Lukoil, Mol, Socar, and Gazprom.

The average price represents the weighted average calculated weekly based on each data provider's market share for each type of fuel.

(Photo: Pexels)

