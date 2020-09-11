Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 08:30
Business

Petrol costs in Romania 25% less than in Europe, on average

09 November 2020
The price of petrol in Romania is 25% lower than the European average while the diesel price is 18% lower, according to the latest data provided by the European Commission's Oil Bulletin, valid for November 2, quoted by Agerpres.

Thus, the price for a liter of gasoline in Romania is EUR 0.923, while the average in the 27 EU states is EUR 1.247 per liter.

Only in Bulgaria has a lower price than Romania - EUR 0.899 per liter.

The most expensive petrol is in Denmark - EUR 1.403 per liter.

For diesel fuel, the average price in Romania is EUR 0.895 per liter, compared to an EU average of EUR 1.097 per liter.

Diesel is cheapest in Bulgaria - EUR 0.867 per liter, and most expensive in Sweden - EUR 1.315 per liter.

The analyzed prices are those in the fuel stations, meaning they have all taxes included.

In Romania, the largest gas station chains are OMV Petrom, Rompetrol, Lukoil, Mol, Socar, and Gazprom.

The average price represents the weighted average calculated weekly based on each data provider's market share for each type of fuel.

