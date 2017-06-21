Romania hosts over 3,000 people under international protection

About 3,200 people with international protection are currently registered in Romania, according to data from Save the Children Romania NGO. The international protection status is usually granted to stateless persons such as refugees.

The organization has been offering assistance to around 800 refugee children and 995 parents or adults since July 2016, the main countries of origin being Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Iran, the organization announced in a statement.

Save the Children offered both material support and counseling and intervention services.

According to Save the Children, a total of 634 refugees have been relocated to Romania from Greece and Italy since the beginning of 2016, with 172 of them being children. Moreover, the General Inspectorate for Immigration reported a total of 1,331 asylum seekers, over 300 of whom were children.

Save the Children Romania is currently carrying social, educational and recreational activities in the General Inspectorate for Immigration’s accommodation and procedure centers in Bucharest, Galati, Giurgiu, Radauti, Somcuta Mare, and Timisoara.

According to data presented by the General Inspectorate for Immigration on June 20, the World Refugee Day, more than 1,700 asylum requests were registered in Romania in the first five months of this year, with most applicants coming from Iraq, Syria, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Romania needs to take in 3,500 more migrants, EC says

Irina Marica, [email protected]