Romania’s pension law will not enter Parliament this year

The pension law will not enter the parliamentary debate this year because it is an extremely thick and complicated normative act, Calin Popescu Tariceanu, president of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), said yesterday.

However, the pension point will increase to RON 1,100 (EUR 240) from July 1, next year, he added.

“There are millions of cases that need to be analyzed to assess the impact of this law,” Tariceanu said.

The budget for next year doesn’t apply to the pension law because the law hasn’t yet been adopted, Social Democratic leader Liviu Dragnea said. The pension law doesn’t have to produce its effects from 2018, he added.

However, all the other increases mentioned in the governing program will be included in the budget law for next year, Dragnea said.

