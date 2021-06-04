Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

Culture

Romanian writers pen solidarity letters to imprisoned Turkish authors, journalists

06 April 2021
Eleven Romanian writers have addressed letters to eleven Turkish writers and journalists imprisoned in Turkey, PEN Romania announced.

It was an idea of journalist Necdet Celik, who also arranged for “the letters to be translated into Turkish and delivered to the writers and journalists in the prisons where they are held,” PEN Romania explained.

Sabina Fati wrote to Hidayet Karaca; Mariana Gorczyca to Faruk Akkan; Bogdan Ghiu to Mehmet Baransu; Magda Cârneci to Hatice Duman; Ioana Morpurgo to Zafer Özcan; Bogdan Crețu to Sedat Laçiner; Radu Vancu to Nuh Gonultaș; Liviu Antonesei to Ahmet Altan; Cosmin Perța to Ali Ahmet Böken; Elena Vlădăreanu to Erkan Akkuș; and Claudiu Komartin to Vahit Yazgan.

 

[Jurnalistul Necdet Celik a avut o idee curajoasă și nobilă: a propus PEN România, prin intermediul Sabinei Fati, ca 11...

Posted by PEN Club Romania on Monday, April 5, 2021

PEN Romania said it would publish all of the letters on its website and Facebook page.

The first letter published was the one written by Liviu Antonesei to Ahmet Altan. His memoir I Will Never See the World Again: The Memoir of an Imprisoned Writer was recently translated into Romanian by Andrei Covaciu, and published by Pandora M in the Anansi series.

(Photo: Reddogs | Dreamstime.com)

