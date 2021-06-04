Romanian writers pen solidarity letters to imprisoned Turkish authors, journalists

Eleven Romanian writers have addressed letters to eleven Turkish writers and journalists imprisoned in Turkey, PEN Romania announced.

It was an idea of journalist Necdet Celik, who also arranged for “the letters to be translated into Turkish and delivered to the writers and journalists in the prisons where they are held,” PEN Romania explained.

Sabina Fati wrote to Hidayet Karaca; Mariana Gorczyca to Faruk Akkan; Bogdan Ghiu to Mehmet Baransu; Magda Cârneci to Hatice Duman; Ioana Morpurgo to Zafer Özcan; Bogdan Crețu to Sedat Laçiner; Radu Vancu to Nuh Gonultaș; Liviu Antonesei to Ahmet Altan; Cosmin Perța to Ali Ahmet Böken; Elena Vlădăreanu to Erkan Akkuș; and Claudiu Komartin to Vahit Yazgan.

PEN Romania said it would publish all of the letters on its website and Facebook page.

The first letter published was the one written by Liviu Antonesei to Ahmet Altan. His memoir I Will Never See the World Again: The Memoir of an Imprisoned Writer was recently translated into Romanian by Andrei Covaciu, and published by Pandora M in the Anansi series.

(Photo: Reddogs | Dreamstime.com)

