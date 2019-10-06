Romanian ruling party’s number 2 resigns amid deep rivalry among factions

The executive president of Romania’s Social Democratic Party (PSD), still the senior ruling party despite losing the elections for the European Parliament, Paul Stanescu, resigned on June 7 from this position for “personal reasons," G4media.ro reported.

Most likely, he left because he did not agree with PSD interim president, prime minister Viorica Dancila, who wants to summon a congress of the party by the end of the month to elect regular leadership, Hotnews.ro reported, quoting unofficial sources having attended the PSD leadership meeting that resulted in Stanescu’s resignation.

Stanescu resigning indicates PSD will probably follow the schedule inked by PM Dancila. Such quick developments, without proper preparations, could push more MPs out of the party toward Pro Romania, a political vehicle of former PSD prime minister Victor Ponta, possibly resulting in the ruling coalition losing the majority, Stanescu reportedly argued.

“For personal reasons, I resigned as interim executive president,” Stanescu declared after the PSD leadership meeting. Asked whether the decision to organize a party congress quickly led him to resign, he replied: “Not necessarily. I saw another course toward internal party elections, as I said publicly. I said we should have a congress as soon as possible, to change the Statute of the party and choose the PSD candidate for the presidential elections, then hold a party congress and elect the party leadership, but all of these quietly. We rushed a little."

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea and Chamber of Deputies speaker Marcel Ciolacu also reportedly opposed the decision to organize internal elections by the end of this month. The rest of the Executive Committee members voted in favor of the PM's proposal.

(Photo source: Psd.ro)