Romanian parliament to name new board members at Financial Supervisory Authority

Romania’s Parliament will hear on Thursday, October 25, the candidates for the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) board.

The current board’s mandate ends on November 5 and the parliament will name new board members by then. About 35 people joined the race for the nine positions, which pay some of the highest salaries in the public sector, between EUR 6,000 and EUR 14,000 per month, according to sources quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

For the top position, current ASF president Leonardo Badea, who replaced Misu Negritoiu last summer, may compete against deputy prime minister and former finance minister Viorel Stefan. The position is saved for the ruling party – PSD.

The first vice president position, currently held by Ovidiu Wlassopol, may be given to Doina Dascalu, a former vice president of the Court of Auditors and former state secretary within the Finance Ministry, who is currently president of the board of Electrica. She is supported by junior coalition partner ALDE.

(photo source: Facebook / Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară)