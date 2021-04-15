Exhibition of painted eggs opens at Bucharest’s Peasant Museum

An exhibition of painted eggs, decorated with motifs inspired from the icons painted on glass, opens today, April 15, at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant in Bucharest.

The sixty ostrich eggs on display were painted by Mariana Andone-Rotaru, an archeologist, curator, and history doctor specializing in the Roman period.

She experimented with “a unique way of decorating the Easter eggs by transposing and reinterpreting on ostrich eggs the icons that used to be painted on glass in Transylvania, by taking into account the iconographic canons and the rigors of the decorating technique,” the museum explained.

The painted eggs illustrate various iconographic themes of the painting on glass, such as representations of Jesus Christ and the Trinity, Mary, the Mother of Jesus, themes related to Lent and the Holy Week, or various representations of saints.

“By exhibiting this author collection, 60 painted eggs by Mariana Andone-Rotaru, in a themed association with the glass-painted icons in the collections of the Peasant Museum, we will showcase a novel approach to the Easter Egg, mediated by the dialogue between the two types of exhibits,” the museum said.

The exhibition can be visited until May 9, from Tuesday to Sunday, between 10:00 and 18:00.

Tickets cost RON 8 for adults, RON 4 for pensioners, and RON 2 for pupils and students.

(Photo: Muzeul National al Taranului Roman Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com