Swiss violinist Padovani at New Year concert in Bucharest

The Swiss violinist Manrico Padovani will be the guest of the New Year concert set to take place on January 8, 2018 at the National Theater in Bucharest.

Padovani is the first Swiss violinist who performed live in concert the complete cycle of the 24 caprices op. 1 for violin solo by Niccolo Paganini. He was described by The Strad magazine as a “violin hero.”

In Bucharest, he will perform Paganini’s Concert No. 1. He will be on stage alongside the Symphactory Orchestra, directed by conductor Tiberiu Soare.

During the second part of the concert, the orchestra will perform the first two suites of Georges Bizet’s Carmen.

The concert is organized by the Calea Victoriei Foundation. Tickets can be purchased at Eventim.ro.

