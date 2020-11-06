(P) Work remotely from the tranquility and comfort of the Transylvanian Wilderness!

Partner Content

In these challenging times of a worldwide pandemic, the desire for safety, mental, and physical well-being is becoming one of the key decision-making factors for many people. At the same time, working remotely has become a reality in the lives of many people, as it´s avoiding direct interaction with co-workers.

However, working from home can also involve many challenges and provocations and seriously affect productivity and efficiency. A new and increasingly popular global trend generated by the Coronavirus crises is the “Work from Hotel” concept allowing “üepüöe” to temporarily move to a physical and mental space dedicated to work under excellent conditions.

Now one of the leading Romanian rural resorts has launched a campaign offering excellent working and living conditions in the safe haven of a Transylvanian village - whilst offering all modern amenities and facilities needed for a successful working environment.

The Valea Verde Resort in Transylvania is an award-winning rural retreat set in the outstandingly beautiful natural surroundings of the rolling hills of the Transylvanian wilderness on the edge of the tiny village of Cund.

As the first “Scattered Hotel” in Romania, the Valea Verde is offering accommodation in lovingly restored Saxon farmhouses, a huge variety of different room and housing options for singles, couples and families alike and great personal hospitality. The on-site Valea Verde Restaurant has been recognized with one out of four Bonnets by the Gault Millau guide and won the prize as best Restaurant in a hotel. Chef Jonas Schäfer and his wife Ulrike are spoiling people with a daily changing gourmet menu as well as some delicious local traditional dishes paired with a large selection of excellent Romanian and international wines.

“We believe that the truly remote and thereby relatively safe setting of the Valea Verde is offering ideal conditions for people who work away from home! Our charming rooms all offer dedicated work desks, we have high - speed internet connections available in all rooms and public areas, ergonomic office chairs and if needed, also a fully equipped conference room”, says Jonas Schäfer, owner and Chef. “... furthermore, the proximity of untouched nature on your doorstep, large open fields and ancient forests to walk in and the availability of a vast variety of leisure activities provide many options to unwind and refocus in your downtime” Ulrike Schäfer adds.

The Valea Verde is offering guests the chance to rent a room or a house for just Euro 25,- including a very special daily breakfast, free coffee and tea as well as water during the day and access to all the resort facilities, special rates for meals and discounts on activities. The minimum stay for this offer is 14 days. For your personalised offer please send an email to reservations@valeaverde.com or visit valeaverde.com.

(p) This article is an advertorial.