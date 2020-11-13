(P) What can business travelers and tourists visit in downtown Bucharest?

Partner Content

Bucharest has a rich offering for both business travelers and tourists, as befitting its capital city status. From its central area's distinguished architecture to interesting museums and wonderful parks, there's something for every taste.

Bucharest prides itself on being nicknamed Little Paris and has the architecture to prove it. The local elites of the 19th century went to study in France, and many French architects worked in Bucharest, leaving the city numerous beautiful palaces and villas. One needs only to take a walk on Calea Victoriei, the artery stretching between Victoriei Square and Splaiul Independenței, to discover some of the city's best-known landmarks but also more discreet but charming villas.

The CEC Palace, with its glass and metal dome, is one of the finest examples of eclectic style in the city. It was designed by Paul Gottereau, who also worked on the palace of what is now the Central University Library (BCU), also on Calea Victoriei. Across the street from the CEC Palace is the National Museum of History of Romania (MNIR), formerly the HQ of the Postal Services, and modeled after a similar facility in Geneva. The museum hosts Dacian artifacts, the regalia of Romania, and a plaster cast of Trajan's Column, among others.

Advancing on Calea Victoriei towards Victoriei Square, numerous other palaces will catch the visitors' eye. Among them, the former Royal Palace, now hosting the National Art Museum of Romania (MNAR), and the Athenaeum, built on the plans of French architect Albert Galleron, and the home of the George Enescu Philharmonic. MNAR hosts collections of European art and is a must-see for anyone looking to get acquainted with the masters of Romanian art. A little further down on Calea Victoriei, visitors can see the Știrbei Palace, with its beautifully decorated façade, the Museum of Art Collections' palace, or the elegant Cantacuzino Palace, which hosts the George Enescu Museum.

For a journey further back in time, an hour or two spent in the Old Town can conjure the times when the commercial heart of the city beat around Lipscani street. Inns, narrow streets, or arcaded passages are part of the charm of this spot of Bucharest. Among the sites visitors can see here are Manuc's Inn, one of the few still standing in the city, and the Stavropoleos Monastery, a unique, calm place in an otherwise crowded entertainment area.

Another highlight of the Old Town is the Old Princely Court, the oldest medieval monument in the city. Although it is currently closed for renovation works, visitors can still catch a glimpse of the site built on the orders of ruler Vlad Tepes. The nearby St. Anton Church is considered the oldest church in the city that preserved its original form. It was built by ruler Mircea Ciobanul, who passed away in the second half of the 16th century. His tomb can be found inside the church.

To end a day of walking through the city, travelers can plan a stop in Cișmigiu Park, one of the oldest and most elegant in the city. With its shaded alleys, it offers a welcome respite during hot summer days, while during autumn, it is a great place to admire the color show that nature puts on and take in the romantic sunsets upon the lake.

Very close to the park is Hotel Cișmigiu, from where guests can see the views of the Elisabeta Boulevard, which borders the park on one side, and even further beyond, from the terrace of the Cișmigiu Bistro La Etaj restaurant.

Both business and leisure travelers can take advantage of the hotel's location, ideal for exploring the Old Town or Calea Victoriei. The hotel is also close to several subway stations providing access to the northern part of Bucharest.

The guests who prefer to make their way around the city using their personal car have guaranteed free parking in the hotel's private underground parking.

Business people can use the accommodation for remote working, as the hotel doubles as office and meeting space. The two-room apartments are fully equipped, and the living room is adapted for office work and, if necessary, for business meetings. High-speed internet is available in all hotel rooms and public areas, and the hotel's small event rooms can be used as meeting spaces.

The Live - Work - Stay package at Hotel Cișmigiu has a preferential rate of 50 euros per night of accommodation in a two-room apartment for stays of at least two weeks. It is valid until the end of 2020.

The hotel has implemented over 60 measures to prevent contamination with COVID -19, from the reconfiguration of routes in public spaces and the strict sanitation of hotel apartments to new rules of staff conduct. During this exceptional period, they make every effort to ensure that both the guests and the employees are completely safe.

For reservations and details, get in touch with reservations@hotelcismigiu.ro or check the offer here and book directly on the hotel's website.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.