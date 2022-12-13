(P) Western Union launches digital banking in Romania

Partner Content

Digital banking through apps is on the rise while traditional banking – by branch, phone or ATM less preferred, especially as people can work and live from anywhere in the world now. Gone are the days when one had to queue at a bank for a money transfer service to send or receive money from remote corners of the world.

In Romania, Western Union, the popular money wire service, has launched its Digital Banking app, which offers both digital banking and international money transfers, all in one place. Whether you live in Romania and want to send instant money transfers, or if you live abroad and want to send money to someone in Romania, with the Western Union Digital Banking app you can do so instantly to other Western Union Digital Banking account holders, directly in the app, from the comfort of your home. The receiver also gets the money instantly and can withdraw them at an ATM, with the debit card that comes with opening the Western Union Digital Bank account.

That’s because the app provides a free Visa Platinum debit card, thus working as a bank account, with a free current account and a free savings account included.

Users receive up to 4% interest on their savings account and get access to cashback offers and great discounts from the WU shop.

Signing up and creating a WU+ account is fast and easy in the app, and after being approved, new customers can order their Visa Platinum card right away.

With the increasing number of Romanians going abroad to work, money wire via Western Union agencies is a popular choice for those who want to send money back home, to family and friends.

Now, Romanians from abroad can send (and receive) money even easier with a WU+ account, where they can save the details for easier and faster future transfers and track their transfer in real time. For those who prefer, it is also possible to send money from the WU+ app for the receiver to get a cash pickup at any of the 7,300 Western Union agent locations in Romania.

The WU+ app is found in the Apple and Android app stores as WU Plus, and it is free to install and signup to.

Digital banking is more convenient, allowing 24/7 access to the funds, as well as the ability to go cashless, while being in full control of funds and costs associated with transfers. Digital banking apps such as WU+ are rich in features, while also allowing a 24/7 customer support when needed. Security is high for digital banking apps as they require a two-factor authentication as well as biometric login.

The launch of WU+ in Romania also allows entry to the WU Shop, where users get up to 30% cashback as they make online purchases through the new WU Shop. Just in time for the holidays, one can also shop for a range of gift items directly from the best global brands listed on the WU Shop and send them to any part of the world. Special deals are available from top brands like Answear, Bonprix, Hotels.com, Vivantis, Booking.com, and many more. On top of these, the app offers coupons, special deals, and free shipping for select stores within WU Shop. The cashback can be easily redeemed from the WU profile.

Western Union is a technological pioneer, starting from the mid-19th century when it completed the first transcontinental telegraph line, carrying messages from one end of North America to the other, while also launching the money transfer service along its extensive telegraph network. In the 1940s, Western Union became the world’s first wireless telecom, when it started offering inter-city commercial microwave service. In the 70s it started using satellites for communication. In the early 2000s, Western Union became a publicly traded company and shifted its focus from communication to cross-border money transfer.

Now, Western Union offers money transfer services around the world. Its agent retail network exceeds half a million locations across the globe, and in its digital platform, there are 24 transactions being carried out every second.

Western Union serves millions of retail and digital customers every day, who are able to receive their payouts at bank accounts and wallets around the world.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.