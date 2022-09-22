(P) U.S. – ROMANIA ECONOMIC FORUM: From Security to Prosperity - an AmCham Romania event with the support of the U.S. Embassy in Romania and Aspen Institute Romania

Partner Content

AmCham Romania is pleased to invite you to the “U.S. – ROMANIA ECONOMIC FORUM: from Security to Prosperity”, on September 28, 2022, to mark 25 years of the Strategic Partnership between the United States and Romania (practical details are available below).

Business executives and high-ranking representatives of the U.S. and Romanian administrations will gather for a forward-looking dialogue on the state of the Strategic Partnership and the next steps in tapping into its potential to strengthen economic ties between the two countries. Join the dialogue and contribute to shaping the future of U.S. – Romanian economic cooperation, using your company’s experience of doing business in Romania and sharing your perspective and recommendations to transform Romania into a hub for U.S. investment and business in the CEE region.

On this occasion, AmCham is extremely honored to welcome Don Graves, Deputy Secretary of Commerce, and Jose Fernandez, Undersecretary for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment, U.S. Department of State. The opening session also features Alina-Ștefania Gorghiu, Acting President of the Senate of Romania, Sorin Mihai Grindeanu, Deputy Prime Minister of Romania and Mircea Geoană, Deputy Secretary General of NATO.

The policy-industry dialogue to follow the opening plenary session will address the areas of economic cooperation that hold the greatest potential for growth, such as technology, healthcare, manufacturing, R&D, and welcomes the Ministers of Economy, Finance, Research, Innovation, Research and Digitalization, Energy and Health.

The event will conclude with a networking session where you can connect with business executives in the AmCham community and other American investors, as well as with representatives of Romanian national and local authorities, Members of Parliament, and other representatives of the public sector.

Registration for the event is open until September 20, 2022, EOB online here. Access to the event will be granted to confirmed participants only.

The Forum Agenda:

8:30 - 9:00 Registration

9:00 – 9:10 Welcome Speeches

Ionuț Simion, President, AmCham Romania

David Muniz, Chargé d’Affaires U.S. Embassy, Honorary President AmCham Romania

9:10 – 10:00 Key-note Remarks

Alina-Ștefania Gorghiu, Acting President, Senate of Romania

Don Graves, Deputy Secretary of Commerce, U.S. Department of Commerce

Sorin Grindeanu, Vice Prime Minister

Jose W. Fernandez, Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, U.S. Department of State

Mircea Geoană, Deputy Secretar General, NATO (online address)

10:00 – 10:15 Break

10:15 – 11:30 Dialogue on strengthening the economic ties between Romania and the U.S.A.

Ionuț Simion, President, AmCham Romania (presentation of the main conclusions of the AmCham Romania ”Study on economic relations between Romania and the U.S.”)

Interventions by American investors

Ford Romania, Josephine Payne, President

GE Healthcare, Alexandra Munteanu, CEO

IBM, Marta Branska, CEO

Emerson, Aline Negru, CEO

Honeywell, Mihai Brana, CEO

Cargill, Vasile Varavoi, CEO

Interventions by members of the Romanian Government

Florin Spătaru, Minister Economy

Adrian Câciu, Minister of Finance

Virgil Popescu, Minister of Energy

Sebastian Burduja, Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitalization

Alexandru Rafila, Minister of Health

11:15 – 11:35 Conclusions

Ionuț Simion, President, AmCham Romania

11:35 – 12:00 Networking

For further details, please contact us at amcham@amcham.ro!

This event is organized with the support of the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest and Aspen Institute Romania.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.