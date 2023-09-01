(P) Symphonic Culinary Delights: A Tribute to Enescu's Legacy at Roberto's on la Strada

Partner Content

As the enchanting notes of the George Enescu Festival resonate through the air, a symphony of culinary delight awaits you at Roberto's on la Strada. Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of the Iconic Rhapsody Brunch and the Sonata Soiree, where the music notes intertwine harmoniously with culinary excellence. These meticulously crafted experiences are designed to celebrate George Enescu's musical legacy and his Romanian heritage, delivering an enchanting fusion of flavors and harmonies.

Sonata Soiree: A harmony of tastes and sounds

Step into a world where taste and sound converge in perfect balance. This event is a symphony for the senses, inspired by George Enescu's voyages and musical influences. Indulge in a three-course culinary experience that mirrors the composer's Romanian roots and musical odyssey.

Roberto's Executive Chef, captivated by the festival's melodies, has composed a menu that resonates with the spirit of Enescu's music. Each course comprises a complex composition, meticulously paired with wines that enhance the culinary experience. From the delicate overture of the appetizer to the crescendo of flavors in the main course and the sweet finale that dances with musical delight, each bite tells a tale of passion and creativity.

Dates: September 1st – September 24th

Time: 6:00 PM - late

Iconic Rhapsody Brunch: Melodious Sundays spent near the Romanian Athenaeum

Experience the time-honored tradition of brunch in its most iconic form! Inspired by the origins of brunch and the philosophy of indulgence, Roberto's on la Strada invites you to relish a relaxed Sunday start. Savor a cup of exceptional coffee, partake in gourmet pleasures, and bask in the soulful melodies of the Enescu Festival.

Dates: September 3rd & September 24th

Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

But the enchantment doesn't end here. Continue to explore the musical score with these two remarkable events that perfectly harmonize with the spirit of the Festival:

Aperitivo Italiano: Discover the Italian delights

Allow yourself to be transported to the heart of Italian culinary tradition as you indulge in the authentic flavors of bruschetta, antipasti, and more. Immerse your senses in the charm of Florence while savoring meticulously crafted Negronis that evoke the ambiance of its quaint cafes.

Dates: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays during September

Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Retro Ritmo Italiano: Experience Italy's charm

Every Thursday, experience the vibrant atmosphere of Italy on Roberto's terrace at Retro Ritmo Italiano. Delight in sommeliers' curated wines that offer a glimpse into the richness of Romanian viticulture. Let the beats of Italian DJ music set the mood as you savor artisanal charcuterie, all while enveloping yourself in an ambiance reminiscent of Italy's charm.

Dates: September 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th

Time: 6:00 PM - Late

As the George Enescu Festival delights the city with melodies, Roberto's on la Strada invites you to experience these remarkable events that harmonize flavors, cultures, and music. While the Sonata Soiree Set Menu and the IConIC Rhapsody Brunch are the stars, the Aperitivo Italiano and Retro Ritmo Italiano add gastronomic and cultural delight layers.

Secure your spot and get ready to celebrate Enescu's legacy in the most exquisite and resonant way possible.

Find more information about Roberto's on La Strada by checking their website or the dedicated Instagram page.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.