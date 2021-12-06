(P) Start your IELTS journey at the British School of Bucharest

Partner Content

The British School of Bucharest (BSB) has become a British Council IELTS Test Venue. The Academic IELTS is scheduled to take place on 5th February 2022 on the BSB campus. Sign up by 20th December 2021.

IELTS is the world’s most popular English language test that evaluates your proficiency in reading, writing, listening and speaking and is trusted by organisations all over the world, from colleges and universities to companies.

You can fulfil your dream of studying abroad by taking the IELTS test at the British School of Bucharest.

At the British School of Bucharest, we offer the Academic IELTS, required by all the reputable universities and colleges around the world.

The test format is meant to assess the applicant’s English language proficiency in reading, writing, listening and speaking - and it will be paper only.

"We provide a safe environment for those taking the test on our campus. We are the first and only School in Romania recognised as a ’Trusted Facility’ and a ‘Safe School’, achieved by obtaining the DEKRA standard certification, as a result of the evaluation and implementation of all safety and health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as recommended by the World Health Organization and the local authorities. We welcome all those who want to study, work and live anywhere in the world to take the IELTS test at BSB, in a safe and secure environment dedicated to achieving excellent academic results." said Grant Gillies, the Headmaster of BSB.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.