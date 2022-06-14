(P) The secret of the students at the British School of Bucharest - a school that can get you to top universities

Partner Content

Dr. Seuss said that children want the same things adults want: to laugh, to be challenged, to be entertained and delighted. We all know that life is not only about having fun. However, studies have shown that learning through experimentation stands the test of time, unlike learning exclusively by memorisation. Moreover, regardless of how students prefer to learn, associations and connections with their passions make the learning process easier and more fun.

The Secondary School at the British School of Bucharest

While in the Primary Years of School, the teachers at the British School of Bucharest support learning through play and encourage pupils’ curiosity, in the Secondary Years students are assisted in discovering their interests and following their passions through the academic flexibility of the British educational system. Alongside this, they learn how to become disciplined and constant learners with a strong sense of knowledge acquisition and recall, as well as an instinct for inquiry and intellectual curiosity. Teachers help the students prepare for their academic future and work closely with them at a social, emotional, and personal development level, which is key to a happy and fulfilled life.

The British School of Bucharest provides a comprehensive British curriculum accompanied by a generous range of co-curricular activities, as well as trips and educational visits so that students can benefit from strong educational opportunities to help them in life through learning inside of and outside of the classroom.

The Secondary School is for children aged between 11 and 18 and consists of three stages:

Key Stage 3 – Years 7, 8 and 9, for children aged 11-13;

Key Stage 4 – Years 10 and 11, for children aged 14 -15;

Key Stage 5/Sixth Form – Years 12 and 13, for pupils aged 16-17.

Upon enrolment for the new School Year starting in September, we will consider the age of the child on August 31st.

Book a visit and discover the joy of being a student at a school that prepares you for an ever-changing future

The Key Stage 3 years are vitally essential to lay the foundations both for solid general knowledge and for acquiring the knowledge which the students will need in the future. These are hard years with lots of important knowledge to be assimilated but our native English-speaking teachers make the lessons interesting and exciting for their students with theoretical, practical, and ‘real-life’ applications.

Lessons are interactive and challenging, extending students' understanding and their ability to develop critical thinking. The Curriculum includes core subjects such as English, Mathematics, Science, History, Geography, and Computer Science along with subjects such as World Religions, Music, Art, PSHCE, Design Technology, Drama, Physical Education, and Modern Foreign Languages like French, German, Mandarin, and Spanish.

At BSB we have fully equipped rooms for Music, Art and Design Technology, a Drama Studio, Science laboratories (where students can make exciting experiments and improve their knowledge), indoor and outdoor sports facilities and many more resources to encourage our students to discover the world while discovering who they want to become.

Find out more about facilities, staff, and activities at BSB by booking here a virtual or personal tour of the BSB campus.

Years 10 and 11 are extremely important for the future of the students, as they are the preparation years for the internationally recognised IGCSE examinations. That is why our teachers seek to ensure that students from Key Stage 4 keep as many options open as possible for further study and career choices. The British curriculum aims to give every student a well-balanced course of subjects during these two vital years for the IGCSE/GCSE qualifications, which is one of the two essential steps needed for admission to the world’s top universities.

A minimum of eight IGCSE/GCSE subjects are followed by students in Key Stage 4, although the majority take nine or ten. All students will study the core subjects of English Language, Mathematics, Science (at least one from Biology, Chemistry, or Physics), and a Modern Foreign Language. Everyone will also participate in Personal Health, Social & Citizenship Education (PHSCE), and Physical Education. We strongly encourage students to choose either History or Geography and, for those who already know their strengths and which areas they want to improve, we offer subjects that include Art & Design, Business Studies, Design Technology, Drama, Computer Science, and Music.

At the British School of Bucharest, we guide our Key Stage 5/Sixth Form students to an appropriate course of study. Our experienced teachers successfully prepare the students to be admitted to the universities of their choice. The students are advised on their chosen university destinations by our dedicated University Guidance Counsellor and degree courses. At the same time, they are encouraged to actively get involved in the School community, help organise annual activities, and mentor younger students who wish to find their own path. In addition, all students have support to prepare for university entrance requirements, whether this is studying for IELTS or the BMAT for aspiring medical students. All students have access to additional enrichment and extension courses, such as extended project research or qualification through the London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art.

At BSB, the Secondary Stage provides the students with opportunities to improve themselves in a creative and balanced environment. We aim to have the best results in education but at the same time, our goal is to raise self-confident empathic adults who can make the world a better and safer place.

We invite you to discover the university destinations that have been chosen by the BSB students on the school’s website and Facebook page.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.