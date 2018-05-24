(P) Refresh your summer days on Roberto’s on La Strada Terrace at Athénée Palace Hilton

Athénée Palace Hilton hotel recently opened its summer terrace, Roberto’s on La Strada, the place to relax & unwind after a work day, to hang out & socialize on a Friday evening, to revive & recharge on a weekend afternoon.

Set in the heart of the city, overlooking the famous Calea Victoriei Boulevard, Roberto’s on La Strada at Athénée Palace Hilton is your everyday escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. The terrace offers the peace and charm of a green oasis during daytime and has a beautiful alfresco appeal during evenings. From the cozy pergola appointed with cushions and the comfy outdoor seating, to the large sun umbrellas and purple flowers, the entire venue spreads vibes of comfort and ease.

Delicious summer bites & drinks

This season, the terrace will entice you with a menu built around the Green Egg BBQ, as well as other appealing gastronomy delights:

Surf & Turf – the 1.2 Kg Tomahawk steak of dry-aged Irish beef, the Argentine Lomo (fillet steak), the spring chicken marinated with Italian herbs, the house special edition of Beef Burger, grilled swordfish steaks and king prawns ideal for fish lovers.

– the 1.2 Kg Tomahawk steak of dry-aged Irish beef, the Argentine Lomo (fillet steak), the spring chicken marinated with Italian herbs, the house special edition of Beef Burger, grilled swordfish steaks and king prawns ideal for fish lovers. A variety of appealing starters with international & local influence, such as the Italian Carpaccio or the Greek-style grilled octopus, the Romanian cheese and charcuterie platter or the Crispy Seafood Cornetto.

with international & local influence, such as the Italian Carpaccio or the Greek-style grilled octopus, the Romanian cheese and charcuterie platter or the Crispy Seafood Cornetto. Roberto’s On La Strada Classics such as the traditional pizzas, the Caesar salad and Club sandwich.

such as the traditional pizzas, the Caesar salad and Club sandwich. A selection of summer desserts and Italian ice cream.

Cool beverages – from fresh lemonades and iced teas to local beers & wines, refreshing proseccos, cocktails and gin & tonics.

We invite you to Roberto’s On La Strada to spice up your summer!

To book your table, contact us at +4 0731 305 777.

(p) – this article is an advertorial.