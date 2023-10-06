(P) Powering the future: the dynamic duo of integrated solar roofs from Metigla and Roofit.Solar

Partner Content

Innovative partnerships between companies are often the driving force behind revolutionary solutions for building a sustainable and environmentally friendly future. A collaboration that's reshaping the building landscape involves the dynamic partnership of Metigla and Roofit.Solar. This powerful alliance aims to cover more buildings with integrated solar roofs, opening up an era of energy-efficient, aesthetically pleasing, and environmentally responsible roofing solutions.

An ambitious start in 2022

Metigla, a well-known manufacturer of innovative complete metal cladding solutions, has embarked on this journey with Roofit.Solar in 2022. This partnership wasn’t just a business match; it was the perfect match of the vision of two companies concerned about a greener future.

“While researching solar rooftop solutions across Europe, we came across Roofit.Solar (thanks to LinkedIn). The quality is premium, the team is great, and the roofs look beautiful. We got in touch and started discussing BIPV solutions and integration. After the launch in 2023, we have been covering more and more buildings with solar roofs, already leading to 7 number of projects in Romania and 6 in Belgium”, says Olivier Somers (in picture below), the Continuous Improvement Manager at Metigla.

“We ‘invented’ this type of roof because solar panels need to be taken to the next level. It is also a matter of aesthetics, we want the houses to look good, but also to be energy efficient. Metigla found us, and that’s how we ended up working together.” says Andres Anijalg, Co-founder and CEO of Roofit.Solar

Metigla’s rich history

Metigla is a family-owned company that was founded 40 years ago in Belgium and has been present on the Romanian market since 2000. Focusing on commercial, residential, and industrial buildings, with various types of roof and façade solutions, Metigla has established itself as a reliable partner, renowned for its commitment to premium quality, long-term partnerships, and innovative covering solutions. Besides Romania, Metigla operates in Belgium, France, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Congo.

Metigla’s success story is based on mission, vision, and values

With an unwavering commitment to quality, a dedicated team of consultative sales experts, and 23 years of experience in the industry, Metigla is constantly redefining industry standards by offering complete covering solutions that withstand the test of time.

“We owe our success not only to our products, team, and solid partnerships but also to our mission, vision, and values. Our mission is to cover the well-being of people and businesses with a smart, sustainable, and innovative covering solution.

This is how we define our vision: “Through our passion and experience, combined with continuous development and smart work, Metigla is your long-term partner in covering your future by providing you with premium covering solutions.” Our values are the other drivers of our success. We value the quality of and in everything we do, partnerships, development, teamwork, passion, and, of course, commitment to our mission. This is why we have such a fruitful collaboration and great projects with Roofit.Solar – our values align,” says Olivier Somers.

Metigla has a well-diversified product portfolio

Metigla’s portfolio offers solutions for high-quality metal cladding for industrial and residential projects, facades, and rainwater system.

This diverse range extends from insulated panels, galvanized profiles for light building structures and solar parks, complete metallic roofing solutions, and rainwater systems, to the innovation of the moment, Metigla's solar roof - Falt Solar by Roofit.Solar.

„At Metigla we are constantly developing our roofing solutions portfolio to stay ahead of the market, and solar is definitely part of our strategy. As a roofing company, we always ask ourselves, “How can we be part of the solar revolution? How can we provide our clients with the perfect solution that we are supporting?” Answering these questions, in terms of roofing solutions, one of the advantages we didn’t want to compromise on was the aesthetics of the Metigla roof. So, we looked for a partner with whose support we can continue to compliment the architecture of every home with a green energy roof. The future of solar energy is bright. It’s going to be integrated into our lives and set new standards.” says Olivier Sommers

Metigla’s Falt Solar by Roofit.Solar roof has integrated photovoltaic modules and is the new trend in green energy

Falt Solar is a roof with integrated photovoltaic modules and belongs to the BIPV (Building Integrated Photovoltaics) category. This category differs completely from the usual photovoltaic solution, which involves installing photovoltaic panels on top of a roof. Falt Solar has one of the highest efficiencies in its category and is a modern and aesthetic solution.

Falt Solar is a combination of mono PERC cells, widely used in the photovoltaic industry, which are fully integrated into the high-quality steel material of a metallic standing seam roof. The partnership bringing Falt Solar to Romania is a combination of the knowledge of Roofit.Solar, an Estonian start-up appreciated in Europe for its innovation in solar technology, and Metigla’s expertise as a manufacturer of premium metallic covering solutions.

Metigla is deeply committed to sustainability

In 2022, Metigla achieved a remarkable performance, covering an area of approximately 600,000 square meters of housing for about 5,000 families.

After Metigla installed the first Falt Solar roof in Romania in March 2023, in Păulești, Prahova county, other locations followed. Significant projects include an 11 kW installation in Strejnic, another project in Chitila with a capacity of 9 kW, a chapel in Poenari with a 9 kW installation, an impressive 15.5 kW installation in Brasov and a Falt Solar integration into the BuildONE Tiny House project.

Metigla also covered the new Scara mountain refuge project this summer. Built on the Șaua Scării in the Făgăraș Mountains, a Metigla solar roof protects the shelter, with an installed power of 1.6 kW. This is the highest altitude in Europe where Metigla & Roofit.Solar have built a solar roof!

These projects are not only examples of innovative technology being applied to buildings but also evidence of Metigla’s commitment to a cleaner and more environmentally responsible future. “Our main focus for the coming period is to continue to cover the well-being of people and businesses through smart covering solutions with premium quality steel. The organic and continuous growth of Metigla’s product and service portfolio is based on innovation, premium quality, passion, and, last but not least, sustainability. With Roofit.Solar, we will be trendsetters in the world of roofing. Roofit.Solar’s knowledge of solar and our expertise in the metallic roofing industry is a great combination. A match made in heaven – definitely the right way to go!” says Olivier Somers, the Continuous Improvement Manager at Metigla

(p) - This article is an advertorial.