(P) New joint venture to serve Romanian real estate market

Onlinerealassets.com, the CEE leading online real estate marketing and communication specialist, and Caddo, an independent, full-service creative agency based in Bucharest with flagship references in commercial real estate, have signed a partnership for the Romania market.

Starting June 11, 2018, Caddo & Online Real Assets will work hand in hand to serve the Romanian commercial real estate market, offering high-value integrated services specially designed to fit the needs of this particular market segment.

With an impressive track record in developing real estate brands in the CEE market, Online Real Assets offers clients unique tools for their online marketing strategies, such as local lead generating platforms, re-branding, website development, virtual reality, 360 walk-through tour or artificial intelligence chatbot, all with the primary objective to enlighten, brand, attract and convert potential tenants into clients.

The real pioneer of the PropTech economy, Online Real Assets, helps landlords move online and find tenants with the latest tech tools.

In Romania, the two specialized marketing platforms – www.birouinfo.ro and www.depozitinfo.ro – serve more than 25,000 real estate professionals and companies monthly looking for office and warehouse space. The local platforms are part of www.officerentinfo.com and www.warehouserentinfo.com. present on all CEE. with over 150,000 monthly visitors.

Caddo is a research and strategy-driven creative agency with core strengths in business consulting and creative talent. Caddo’s team includes marketing strategists, planners, creatives, designers, animators, producers, writers, developers and digital marketers, all working together with the ultimate goal of moving the target market closer to clients’ businesses.

The new partnership with Caddo will enhance the creativity of the communication solutions provided by Online Real Assets to clients and will provide Caddo with the tailored know-how required to refine its approach when it comes to delivering the best advertising and creative communication services for the real estate market.

(p) – this article is an advertorial.