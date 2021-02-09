(P) The most popular diet in Romania: Here’s how it went for Răzvan, aged 49 & 20 kg overweight

Partner Content

It is no secret that overweight affects almost every third Romanian. In order to find out what really stands behind the famous StockholmDiet.com and whether it is really possible to lose weight easily and quickly, we asked Răzvan (49) from Bucharest to try it himself. Răzvan is still amazed at the results he has achieved - he has lost 20 kilograms of excess weight quickly and effortlessly…

What was your previous weight loss experience?

I just pretended that being overweight was not a problem. I reassured myself that “men never look fat, that they are curvy (laughs). I ate the usual greasy, floury and sugary dishes and recklessly continued to gain weight. It seemed to me that eating healthy means eating tastelessly, but I like to eat well!

Why did you decide to lose weight now?

I was already getting used to my "typical" look, but the overweight started to disturb my health when running and doing sports. It was angry on myself and hated my big belly! I gave myself the command to "lose weight" and started looking for recommendations for a good diet with a professional service.

How did you find out about the StockholmDiet.com?

The Stockholm diet had been tried by a well-known doctor of mine, who was very satisfied with the result. He advised me to try it too.

Click here - StockholmShape.com - healthy eating and beautiful body without leaving home

How did the dieting process go?

I completed a free test to answer questions about my previous eating habits and health. Soon I received my online diet plan and started to follow it without hesitation.

I noticed that the weight gradually decreased, but I kept in mind the possibility that it could return any day. The suspicions vanished on the 7th day in the diet, when I realized that I had already lost 6 kilograms. I decided to continue because the weight dropped well and it gave me satisfaction! In a short time, I have lost a total of 20 kilograms and regained the joy of running. I no longer have to carry a heavy fat "belt" and my whole body has become lighter. Now I have a completely different view of living!

What would you recommend to other people who also want to lose weight?

Take the StockholmDiet.com as a service to yourself and just try it for a few days. Families are happier: men and women turn into a slim and powerful people. I think each of us deserves this feeling!

This is not another diet - this is your year's best decision to live better - without extra weight. START HERE AND NOW WITH A FREE TEST!

(p) - This article is an advertorial