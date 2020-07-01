(P) Live SUMMER in The Garden at JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel

The Garden at JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel is the perfect destination on a hot day: an urban oasis in the lively capital city.

If you've ever imagined a place where you can pamper yourself with a healthy, nourishing breakfast in the morning, a USDA Black Angus steak for lunch, or the best Teriyaki salad for dinner - all while enjoying summer with dear ones – then you certainly thought, at least once, of The Garden.

Nicolae Lică, Executive Chef, shared with us some secrets from inside The Garden’s kitchen.



How did you design this season's menu for The Garden, what was the basis for its creation?



In the current context, we took into account the fact that restaurants would not open at the same time as terraces, and we wanted to offer a menu that appeals more tastes. Therefore, we included dishes from JW Steakhouse, Cucina – The Italian Kitchen or Vienna Lounge; we increased the variety from all points of view: diversity, price, speed of service.



The menu includes popular dishes from previous years, but also new entries, very much enjoyed by our guests. We observed their reactions, and shortly after opening, we had the confirmation that the menu is complete; we had no additional requests. Why do I mention that? Because, usually, we consider our customers’ feedback every time we prepare a new menu. This summer, in addition to the "all-time favorites" from The Garden and the completely new dishes on the menu, you will also find Italian dishes - pasta and pizza, inspired by Cucina, or great meats, such as the USDA Black Angus beef, from our JW Steakhouse menu. Among the starters, the Kale and Quinoa salad, or the Buratta with tomatoes and basil are already among the most appreciated, but also the classic Fully loaded JW cheese fries, the JW Caesar salad with our one of a kind home-made Caesar dressing, and the quesadilla.

Try out the “Sharing is Caring” section in the menu, containing dishes that you can order before the main course; they will spice up the appetite and ignite conversation every time you dine with your friends. Among these, inspired from the Levantine cuisine, I recommend Muhammara - a delicious roasted bell pepper paste with walnuts and cumin, Moutabel – eggplant with sesame paste, garlic and olive oil – or the Labne – a refreshing yogurt cream with mint.

This year's dessert menu has two main categories – homemade cakes, that include our famous JW Cheesecake, but also new, refreshing sweets such as peaches poached in herbs syrup – (thyme, anise, cardamom, and honey) or the delicious banana pudding with coconut crumbles. The rolled ice cream menu, Teppanyaki - an absolute novelty in this summer's garden menu - consists of eight types of ice cream. In addition to its base - vanilla, chocolate, berries, each type contains unique condiments: a fruit, a compote or chutney, something crunchy and a sauce. Manana Mango is my favorite, but also Tequila Bum Bum - that contains a bit of tequila, which gives it a cool taste.

There are 20 desserts in total, and I am sure there is something for every taste and desire.

This season, for the first time, we’ve introduced the breakfast menu. We welcome our guests from 09.00 am to our Bucharest restaurant, with an exceptional, balanced menu with lots of options and healthy dishes.



What’s a healthy breakfast looking like, what do we choose from the menu?

You can choose from the bowls of salads, muesli or granola that are yogurt-based and rich in fiber, and fresh, sliced ​​fruits. Try out the egg white omelet, with turkey ham and lettuce, or our oven baked tortilla with hummus, beans, chorizo, fried egg, ricotta and salsa.

For those mornings when you come to The Garden directly from the gym and need more protein, you can choose from the Egg dishes, cooked to your preference - omelet, poached, Benedict or fried, topped with potatoes or bacon, to fuel you up. Homemade freshly baked breads or pastries come in a large choice, cooked to perfection by our Pastry Chef, Hakan Batak.

Weekend breakfasts are the best. This is the best time when you can unwind and try out more from the breakfast menu, details here. Given the large choice, there is always someting new, one can try out with every visit to our summer restaurant.

What else is new this summer at The Garden?



For the cool summer evenings we all love, we are planning themed evenings, such as the Barbeque nights – once a week. The menu include carefully selected meats (beef, chicken, turkey, pork, mini burgers, and pork ribs), fish, and seafood, all served at your table, family style, with side dishes and condiments.



The atmosphere on the terrace is wonderful, with lots of greenery, shades to cool you off on hot days, good music, cool drinks and thoughtful service. Follow Chef Nicolae Lică on Instagram to stay connected with our happenings.

Full details about The Garden menu here.



Details and Reservations: +40 214 031 919, [email protected]

(p) - This article is an advertorial.