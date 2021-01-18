(P) Just a few days left for students to submit their registration for the BSB Scholarship Programme

Partner Content

The British School of Bucharest invites students to apply for the 2021-2022 Scholarship Programme until 22nd January. This could be the first step in creating a better personal future and the chance for an excellent education for aspirational students.

`SHAPE YOUR TOMORROW`, the British School of Bucharest Scholarship Programme is a door that could open so many possibilities. Students have just a week left in order to submit their registration and to get the chance to benefit from the Scholarship starting with the 2021-2022 academic year.

Students must write an essay titled ’Shape Your Tomorrow’ which will be centred on the changes caused this year due to the pandemic. This is in addition to other documents required for registration. The essay will have to address one of the following specific topics:

1. Share your opinion on how social distancing will reshape the way we interact with each other.

2. The lessons we learn from overcoming obstacles are fundamental for our growth. Recount one of the most challenging moments from the past year. How did it affect you and what did you learn from overcoming it?

3. If life before this was ‘normal’, I don’t want to go back. Discuss why humanity needs to do better in the new normal regarding environmental problems, gender equality, or systemic racism.

4. True creativity is not looking outside the box but inside it. Argue for or against the fact that limitations help us think unconventionally.

Apart from the essay, students must download and fill in mandatory documents from the website:

Application Form

Copy of Birth Certificate / ID Card / Passport

Most recent School Report

Art Portfolio / Sports achievements, if applicable

Any other relevant documents that might support the application

The documents and essay must be received no later than 1.00pm 22nd January 2021 at the following address: [email protected]. The BSB Scholarship Programme is open to all students, from state or private schools. Students can apply as following:

For Year 10, if they are born between 1st September 2006 – 31st August 2007

For Year 12, if they are born between 1st September 2004 – 31st August 2005

For more information regarding the entire application process please visit the website. Winners of the Scholarship will have to maintain the highest level of study throughout the School years and to embrace and respect BSB values.

The British School of Bucharest (BSB) is an established and well-resourced international private school located in Bucharest, providing a comprehensive international education based on the National Curriculum for England. BSB serves more than 600 students aged 2-18. It is a richly diverse learning community, with students representing approximately 50 nationalities. They benefit from an impressive pupil to teacher ratio and small class sizes, ensuring a personalised and highly supportive learning environment.

BSB is the only British school in Romania rated as ‘excellent’ for both ‘the quality of pupils’ learning and achievements’ and the ‘quality of pupils’ personal development’. 2018 UK Independent Schools Inspectorate report.

