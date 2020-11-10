Business
Partner Content

(P) Investment opportunity: the best land available in Bucharest, 6 ha in the Grozăvești area, suitable for the development of mixed projects

10 November 2020
romaniainsider
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Interagro SA, as part of the reorganization plan, proposes for capitalization by sale a land with an area of 62.491 sqm located in the area Calea Giulești street - Bulevardul Regiei street - Orhideea area, in the new pole of real estate development of Bucharest. The land is one of the last properties of this magnitude in Bucharest and is suitable for the development of a mixed project of great importance.

The property consists of 31 plots of land and 46 industrial buildings that belonged to the former Belvedere tobacco factory. Located close to the Orhideea Towers, The Bridge and Business Garden Bucharest business poles, the property is open to countless means of transport, including the Grozăvești underground line.

Thus, during this period, investors are invited to submit bids for the purchase of this asset, and in the next period it is possible to open a capitalization procedure by public tender.

The asset capitalization announcement can be accessed here and for discussions on the property, the development potential and details on how to capitalize it, please send an e-mail at: ovidiu.braila@citr.ro.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.

Slideshow
Normal
Business
Partner Content

(P) Investment opportunity: the best land available in Bucharest, 6 ha in the Grozăvești area, suitable for the development of mixed projects

10 November 2020
romaniainsider
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Interagro SA, as part of the reorganization plan, proposes for capitalization by sale a land with an area of 62.491 sqm located in the area Calea Giulești street - Bulevardul Regiei street - Orhideea area, in the new pole of real estate development of Bucharest. The land is one of the last properties of this magnitude in Bucharest and is suitable for the development of a mixed project of great importance.

The property consists of 31 plots of land and 46 industrial buildings that belonged to the former Belvedere tobacco factory. Located close to the Orhideea Towers, The Bridge and Business Garden Bucharest business poles, the property is open to countless means of transport, including the Grozăvești underground line.

Thus, during this period, investors are invited to submit bids for the purchase of this asset, and in the next period it is possible to open a capitalization procedure by public tender.

The asset capitalization announcement can be accessed here and for discussions on the property, the development potential and details on how to capitalize it, please send an e-mail at: ovidiu.braila@citr.ro.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.

Slideshow
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains
10 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad - Stefan Kranzdorf (Israel): If it weren't for corona, I would spend a month crisscrossing the country
09 November 2020
Politics
U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's visits to Romania and what was on their agenda
09 November 2020
Politics
Romania's Orthodox Church publishes "pastoral recommendations for a responsible and fair vote"
09 November 2020
Business
Orange takes over Deutsche Telekom’s fixed operations in Romania
05 November 2020
Social
Update: Romania enforces soft lockdown measures as of Monday
03 November 2020
Politics
London-based entrepreneur aims to become the Diaspora’s voice in Romanian Parliament
03 November 2020
Social
COVID-19: Staying up to date with the situation in Romania, national restrictions & travel regulations