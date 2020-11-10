(P) Investment opportunity: the best land available in Bucharest, 6 ha in the Grozăvești area, suitable for the development of mixed projects

Partner Content

Interagro SA, as part of the reorganization plan, proposes for capitalization by sale a land with an area of 62.491 sqm located in the area Calea Giulești street - Bulevardul Regiei street - Orhideea area, in the new pole of real estate development of Bucharest. The land is one of the last properties of this magnitude in Bucharest and is suitable for the development of a mixed project of great importance.

The property consists of 31 plots of land and 46 industrial buildings that belonged to the former Belvedere tobacco factory. Located close to the Orhideea Towers, The Bridge and Business Garden Bucharest business poles, the property is open to countless means of transport, including the Grozăvești underground line.

Thus, during this period, investors are invited to submit bids for the purchase of this asset, and in the next period it is possible to open a capitalization procedure by public tender.

The asset capitalization announcement can be accessed here and for discussions on the property, the development potential and details on how to capitalize it, please send an e-mail at: ovidiu.braila@citr.ro.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.