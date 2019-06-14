Partner Content

(P) InterContinental Bucharest reopened Corso Summer Terrace by Veuve Clicquot

InterContinental Bucharest re-opened the Corso Summer Terrace by Veuve Clicquot - the first terrace in Bucharest, named after the famous champagne brand.

The event, organized this year in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce Romania Portugal also marked the celebration of the National Day of Portugal.

More than 100 invitees including the Ambassador of Portugal E.S. D. Fernando Teles Fazendeiro representatives of the Chamber of Commerce Romania Portugal, celebrities, business partners hotel representatives and De Silva Exclusive, the champagne importer, attended the event. Daniela Nane, Amalia Enache, Ilie Nastase, Cristina Cioran, Dana Savuica, Stelian Milu, Dana Gont, Ovidiu Buta, Cristi Dandes, Adina Halas, Dan Mihai Balanescu and Andrei Nourescu attended the evening enriched with Portuguese culinary delights and Fado rhythms performed by Ricardo Caria.

The guests enjoyed the Veuve Clicquot and Veuve Clicquot Rich champagne with ice and fruits, vegetables, or black tea. These are available as well in the new menu of the terrace, together with cocktails, salads, Oriental or Romanian platers, smoothies and snacks.

"We are glad to reopen this year the Corso Summer Terrace by Veuve Clicquot inspired by the exuberance, the exploring spirit and the colors of Portuguese gastronomy. This evening, on the National Day of Portugal, we celebrate the similarities between our cultures – the Latin roots, the common European history and the passion for life" said Carmen Cristea, interim general manager of InterContinental Bucharest.

Corso Summer Terrace by Veuve Clicquot is located on the ground floor of the InterContinental Hotel Bucharest, with a direct entrance from Nicolae Balcescu Boulevard, with 25 seats at the table and in the gondola.

The terrace is open daily between 6.30 - 22.30, being the perfect place to enjoy a morning coffee, but also to refresh with a cocktail during the hot summer days or to relax in the evening with a glass of Veuve Clicquot champagne and a plate of culinary delights, along with friends.



Reservations at 0799 994 995 or [email protected].

