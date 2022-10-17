(P) Innovecs, a leading tech company focusing on well-being, starts hiring in Romania

Partner Content

Driven by the demand for digital transformation and prominent solutions worldwide, Innovecs , a prominent global tech company, enters the Romanian market and welcomes specialists to join remote teams. By starting operations in this region, the company seeks to unleash the robust potential of the local tech arena for providing clients with top-tier services, groundbreaking products, and projects. Innovecs focuses on people's comprehensive well-being and intends to promote and strengthen its unique corporate culture.

Leveraging Romanian Tech Power

The Romanian tech domain has experienced significant growth over the past decade. The grounds for such progress include a highly skilled and diversified workforce, competitive prices, and a flourishing business ecosystem. Romania occupies the 6th position in the global ranking regarding the number of certified IT specialists with 5,000+ engineering graduates per year, outpacing the UK, Germany, and Canada. With this in mind, Innovecs plans to provide remote career opportunities to local tech talents, including DevOps, Full-Stack developers, GO software engineers, IOs developers, QA engineers, and others within various projects. Wherever the future innovecsers reside, Innovecs is committed to ensuring each of them with a universal benefits system, equal motivation frameworks, and incentives.

“Innovecs has set its eyes on Romania as the country holds some great opportunities for its growth plans. Tech professionals are skilled and speak languages well, which are of utmost importance to our clients. People are open and adapt quickly to new environments, which is ideal for both sides of project-based solutions. We are ready and happy to develop our community and take good care of all innovecsers from all over the globe”, — Adam Bozsoki, Managing Director CEE at Innovecs.

Well-Being At The Core Of Innovation

Since day one, Innovecs has lived by the rule that only happy employees stand behind the best innovative ideas. There are scientific grounds for the company to care about its people and invest in an array of well-being programs. Being happy at work is tied to better health and well-being, more creative and practical problem-solving, more productivity and innovation, and faster career advancement. Happy employees are more authentic, more committed and driven to work, and more willing to contribute beyond their job descriptions; they also find more flow and meaning in their work. From a business perspective, happy teammates empower their companies to outperform the competition by 20%, be 12% more productive, and increase the sales rate by 37%.

Innovecs: A Lifestyle, Not A Job

Innovecs lives by three core values: INNOVATE, INSPIRE, CARE. To support these ideals, the company launched several activity areas to develop its people personally and professionally and ensure happiness in all aspects of life via InnoClub, InnoHub, and InnoCamp.

Innovecs focuses on well-being comprehensively, developing initiatives to take care of mental health, physical and sports activity, social health, education, and personal growth. For this purpose, the InnoClub community was launched to support people's initiatives, promote informal leadership and cherish what matters to them the most. Currently, there are 12 communities of interest with professional coaches, including running, yoga, football, mindfulness, chess, esports, investment, public speaking, table tennis, and other communities. Everyone has a chance to create and become a leader of some community or club by interest in the company. Innovecs will support them and invest in their passion.

The company's founder and CEO, Alex Lutskiy, is no exception to the rule: he contributed his passion for ice hockey. He created the community, which transformed into a professional team with a coach and intense training and is expanding internationally. Innovecs has always practiced the human2human approach and transparency leadership.

InnoHub, an Engineering Leadership platform, drives collaborative growth and builds a community of engineering leaders who develop innovations through daily tasks as experts. InnoCamp training platform, which shifted from offline to online, hosts QA manual, QA Automation, Frontend (JS, React), Unity, Talent Sourcing, and other tracks; internal and external events on professional growth, leadership, and emotional intelligence. Innovecsers can also enjoy Internship, Juniorship, and Mentorship programs.

Well-being Yields Global Recognition

For over 10 years, Innovecs has achieved significant results in nine countries, delivering only valuable experiences to 100+ clients with more than 850 innovecsers on its global team. Teams expertise includes and is not limited to Supply Chain & Logistics, FinTech, Healthtech, Software & Hightech, and Gaming & Entertainment.

Innovecsers are responsible and appreciated for placing the company multiple times in a row in the Inc. 5000 list, the list of fastest-growing private companies in America, the Top Global Outsourcing companies (IAOP®), and gaining the statuses of the Platinum Partner of ISTQB (International Software Testing Qualifications Board), and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Select Consulting Partner. The corporate recipe for consistent achievements is a vibrant mix of different cultures, backgrounds, and talents, united by a shared mindset and unique corporate vibe.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.