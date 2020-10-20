(P) How executives organize remote work & in person meetings from their hotel rooms in Bucharest

Partner Content

Remote working has become the norm here in Romania in the last couple of months: most employees work from home, while company offices across the country remain largely empty and unused because of the pandemic restrictions. The same goes for Bucharest offices, as staff and management choose alternatives to working in open office environments. But what can visiting executives do when they still have to organize in person meetings in Bucharest?

What is the alternative for foreign and Romanian executives or consultants who have to be in Bucharest for certain periods of time to attend one on one in person meetings, as well as be available for remote working in between? With cafes and restaurants now closed again, there are not that many options available for one-on-one meetings.

Business people who arrive in Bucharest for meetings can actually use their hotel accommodation as a multi-function space: during this period, it doubles down as office and meeting space. Hotel Cișmigiu, the four-star hotel in downtown Bucharest, has created a package dedicated to such professionals, which allows them to use their two-room apartment both as work space and as living space. Their spacious two-room apartments are fully equipped and the living room is adapted for office work and, if necessary, for business meetings. High-speed internet is available in all hotel rooms and public areas, and the hotel’s small event rooms can also be used for private meetings.

The Live - Work - Stay package at Hotel Cișmigiu has a preferential rate of 50 euros / night of accommodation in a two-room apartment for stays of at least two weeks.

“We have guests who need to stay and work in Bucharest for a longer period and still organize in person meetings during this time. Both foreigners or Romanians choose to combine the living and working space option from our hotel. Some of them are just starting up their businesses here in Romania, others haven’t rented an office in Bucharest yet. In other cases, company managers have been relocated to Bucharest for a while - either from abroad or from another Romanian city - and need a place to live, an office and a meeting area, all in one,” said Mirela Cojocaru, general manager of Hotel Cișmigiu.

The hotel has implemented over 60 measures to prevent contamination with COVID -19, from the reconfiguration of routes in public spaces and the strict sanitation of hotel apartments to new rules of staff conduct. During this exceptional period, they are making every effort to ensure that both guests and employees are in complete safety at Hotel Cișmigiu. The hotel offers 24 hour reception, parking and permanent assistance, while the payment for accommodation services can also be done using vouchers and holiday vouchers.

Hotel Cișmigiu is located in downtown Bucharest, close to the Cișmigiu Gardens park and the Old Town, as well as nearby the Universitate Square, one of the city’s central hotpoints. Through taxi and rent a car services, it is well connected to the rest of Bucharest if need be, to avoid public transportation. Its central location also offers the opportunity to discover many nearby tourist attractions within a 10 to 15-minute walk during off times.

For reservations and details, get in touch with [email protected] or check the offer here and book directly on the hotel’s website.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.