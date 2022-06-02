(P) Hidden real estate gem in Snagov for sale. Investment, or a dream home for generations?

Partner Content

In the middle of Snagov Forest, the most sought-after residential area near Bucharest, in terms of high-end housing, you can find an amazing domain. Over 8,000 sqm, a 3.000 sqm secular oak forest included, along with 700 sqm of water, the property is an exquisite real estate gem. And a rare offer on the real estate market in Romania, both due to the location and its outstanding unique facilities.

The villa on the property has a basement, ground floor, first floor, and attic. It also offers ten large, amazing bedrooms and just as many bathrooms, a generous living area, dining area, a kitchen and separate office areas, a library, and plenty of storage space. Have we mentioned the indoor pool, the salina, sauna, and the wine cellar?

Just outside the main house, there is a guest house and an administrative building. Not to mention a huge treehouse, perfect for families with kids. And many of their friends visit a lot. If the owners of the property are outdoorsy people, then they will very much enjoy the large tennis court, the lovely garden perfect for outdoor yoga, or the forest – great for jogging and cycling. And exploring!

The property also enjoys a unique opening to the lake, in the form of a gulf, as well as a pontoon with a concrete platform for boats, 700 sqm of water gloss, and a garage for four boats. In total, the built area exceeds 1,700 square meters. The property is built according to the requirements that make it competitive in any real estate market, with high standards of quality in terms of finishes, but also of functionality.

This property is proof that the real estate market in Romania has its own jewels. The proximity to the center of the Capital – just 30 minutes away from its financial center – and the incredible forest that grew on the domain are just two of the advantages of this amazing property thus making It a long-term investment. In other European cities, a real estate domain like this one would be evaluated at least double. We are confident that the price of this property will be very little influenced by the volatile evolution of the real estate market, precisely due to the mentioned characteristics, quite rare in the high-end residential market., said Stefan Dumitru, Bonvie's representative.

According to the representatives of Bonvie Snagov, most of the time such properties remain in the family, the reason they go on the market – but rarely - being usually the change of the lifestyle of the owners or the relocation to another country. So, anyone willing to live in the very proximity to the Capital, connected to every of the city's perks, but also surrounded by nature and amazing spa-like home, should check this amazing place now on the market for 4,2 million euros.

Property details are available on bonvie.ro.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.