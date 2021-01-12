(P) Bitcoin Romania was right! It’s our time! All time high and other benefits through Bitcoin Romania

Since November 2020, Bitcoin Romania announces the growth of Bitcoin. We were right. Price for Bitcoin is traded as high as $41,973 at Friday, on 8 January according to data from Coin Metrics. It’s since fallen back below the $41,000 mark, and was last trading up about 4% from a day earlier, at $40,590.

Bitcoin has extended its 2020 rally — which saw it skyrocket over 300% — into the new year. It is currently up roughly 40% so far in 2021, and on track to post its second-best week since the peak of the December 2017 surge.

The cryptocurrency’s blistering bull run has attracted attention from institutional investors, who view it as a potential safe-haven asset akin to gold. Strategists at JPMorgan recently said that bitcoin could hit $146,000 in the long term, as it competes with gold as an “alternative” currency.

The idea of bitcoin as a hedge against inflation has continued to gain traction among investors, amid unprecedented stimulus from governments around the world to tackle the coronavirus crisis. Analysts have argued such action could lead to a spike in inflation.

Morgan Stanley has declared that it now owns 792,627 shares of Microstrategy. The Nasdaq-listed company has been stacking bitcoin over the past six months and now holds about 70,470 bitcoins in its treasury. At the current BTC price, Microstrategy’s bitcoin stash is worth nearly $2.9 billion. Morgan Stanley’s investment represents a 10.9% stake in Microstrategy whose share price recently soared to $531.64 from $100 one year ago.

Bitcoin Romania offers two trading platforms: trade.bitcoinromania.ro and pro.bitcoinromania.ro and a network of ATM cryptoatm.ro. With 6 years of experience in the market and thousands of satisfied customers, Bitcoin Romania continues to offer the lowest trading fees, security and speed.

We also want everyone to benefit from a gift for the future. The increase of the price imposes the increase of the blockchain network and the increase of the fees and for that we released a limited edition of crypto cards which will help you to make an excellent and unique way to send btc without paying taxes. It is loaded with 1 milli-Bitcoin, it’s cold storage that can be reused and that can load directly from the platform pro.bitcoinromania.ro.

Each card order in turn offers two other special cards. The new cards are for new users and mean a start in the crypto market. On the back of the card you will find a unique code which after being charged you will receive 100 RON equivalent in BTC. The card can only be used by a person who has not had an account on the platform in the past. The exclusivity of the card does not allow it to be bought but only acquired.

With 6 years of experience in the market and thousands of satisfied customers, Bitcoin Romania continues to offer the best services and products through the lowest trading fees, security, speed, and excellent customer service.

It's time to buy Bitcoin and the best option in Romania is Bitcoin Romania! It’s time for Bitcoin! It’s time for Bitcoin Romania!

(p) - This article is an advertorial.