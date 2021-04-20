Partner Content

Bitcoin Romania is the first and largest crypto exchange on the Romanian market, with 7 years of experience in the field. The company takes pride in its portfolio, having more than 200,000 satisfied customer for our two platforms online: trade.bitcoinromania.ro and pro.bitcoinromania.ro.

The success story began with the launch of the first Bitcoin ATM in Continental Europe, the fifth in the world. The development of the company continued with the most expansion of the ATM network from Romania – cryptoatm.ro.

Due to Bitcoin Romania’s efforts, Romania is currently one of the most developed countries in the Bitcoin landscape, which drew attention of both domestic and international media channels.

The opportunity

As a Business Development Director you will identify areas where the business can increase its footprint. You will identify potential partnerships, opportunities to enhance the business and open up new markets, and methods to enhance efficiency within the organization’s sales and marketing departments.

Your Responsibilities will be:

Identifying new business opportunities including new markets, growth areas, trends, customers, business partners, products and services.

Examining risks and potentials for the business opportunities.

Thinking strategically, seeing the bigger picture and setting aims and objectives in order to develop and improve the business.

Forming sales strategies to keep your company competitive and innovative.

Accurately forecasting future sales and forming sales plans to adapt to constant shifts in the marketplace.

Maximising company profit.

Foreseeing and avoiding stagnation in the marketplace.

Making presentations to company executives and management teams to highlight business or marketing. opportunities or to present the results of new strategies.

Serving as a business representative at major industry events.

What we searching for:

The person we seek for this role is a well-rounded executive with 10+ years of relevant business development and sales experience in leadership roles of increasing responsibility within a startup, midsize or large company, preferably in Banking, FinTech, Logistics or other key industries.

The ideal person for this job:

University degree in business administration or any other related discipline

Relevant experience in an executive leadership position

Proven record of successful deals closed

Proficiency in English

Natural leader with an ability to inspire performance with sales teams.

Strong commercial outlook and an entrepreneurial approach to business development

Exceptional communication and negociation skills

Do you think you have what are we searching for? Please send us your resume to our HR Director, Ema Rotariu, at ema@bitcoinromania.ro.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.