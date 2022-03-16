(P) Audio Forum - incredible HI-FI experiences in the new 1.5 million euro showroom in Bucharest

Partner Content

Opened after an investment of 1.5 million euros, Audio Forum is the newest store for premium audio-video equipment enthusiasts and also the largest in the chain operated by Horn Distribution in Europe.

Spread over a total area of 540 sqm, Audio Forum brings together in one place the most advanced audio-video equipment of more than 10 brands with a tradition in the profile market. Marantz, Denon, Focal, Naim, Loewe, Polk, Definitive Technology, Wilson, Netatmo or Classe are leading names in the audio-video industry which, with a history of decades, set trends in the quality of equipment sought by audiophiles.

Innovation and exclusive design

In the Audio Forum showroom, technology enthusiasts will discover the Focal equipment, a company that after many years of research created the first inverted dome from pure Beryllium, offering incredible acoustic performance.

"HI-FI enthusiasts will be delighted to find the world's most advanced AV setups at Audio Forum and discover how speakers, amplifiers or TVs have evolved into true works of art that bring not only amazing sound and quality, but also an impressive design with an incredible ambiance. Audio Forum is a space dedicated to high-quality sound lovers, regular users but especially enthusiasts. Due to the quality and diversity of the brands in the portfolio, Audio Forum will consolidate its position in the profile market as the largest store dedicated to premium HI-FI equipment in Romania ", says Tiberiu Argint, Country Manager Horn Distribution Romania.

Private Cinema Room - complete solutions for enthusiasts

Audio Forum showroom has installed a complete cinema set-up, equipped with Dolby Atmos surround system made with some of the best speakers in the world, 7x Focal 1000 IW LCR Utopia, 4x Focal 1000 IW SUB Utopia, 4x Focal 1000 ICW 6 with a total cost of 65,000 EUR, together with the Focal Astral 16 amplifier, with a cost of 21,000 EUR.

Opened in the northern part of Bucharest, on 6-8 Șoseaua Fabrica de Glucoză, Audio Forum offers incredible HI-FI experiences and a full range of premium equipment to AV technology enthusiasts. The showroom is divided into three distinct product areas, each offering customers access to the latest equipment and the opportunity to test their performance. The multibrand area is dedicated to Marantz, Denon, Loewe, Polk, Wilson, Netatmo, and Classe. The second area is dedicated to the equipment of the Focal brand powered by Naim, where enthusiasts will be enchanted by the performance of amazing systems, such as Focal Grande Utopia speakers and Naim Statement amplifiers, with cumulative prices of 500,000 euros. The third area is intended exclusively for the Danish brand Bang & Olufsen, Audio Forum thus inaugurating the newest official B&O showroom in our country. And because we are talking about top of the line, Audio Forum sells in the Bang & Olufsen showroom the 8K OLED TV BeoVision Harmony 88 (223 cm diagonal) worth 50,000 euros and the audio setup with BeoLab 90 (100,000 euros) and BeoLab 50 (50,000) euro).

Individual consulting and training

Audio Forum offers installation, dedicated consulting, and training services to customers so that they can discover all the functionalities of the equipment. The goal of the sales team is to provide customers with the necessary information without having to consult the product user manual.

The opening of the Audio Forum store in Bucharest is a natural step that the Polish company Horn Distribution is taking on the Romanian market. With over 30 years of experience, Horn Distribution is one of the largest distributors on the European HI-FI equipment market and the only distributor in Romania for brands such as Marantz, Denon, Naim, Classe, Focal, Polk, Definitive Technology, Wilson, and Netatmo. The Audio Forum product range is also available online at www.ro.audioforum.eu.

Tiberiu Argint (in opening picture) is the Country Manager of Horn Distribution Romania, with over 17 years of experience in the premium audio-video equipment market. Over the 17 years, Tiberiu has managed and generated cumulative sales of over 30 million euros.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.