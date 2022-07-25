Oxford Analytica: Romania's President Iohannis turns towards the military and intelligence service

The turn of President Klaus Iohannis towards the military and intelligence service raises concerns about the future of Romania's democracy, Oxford Analytica think-tank concluded in a Daily Brief report, News.ro reported.

Oxford Analytica analysts refer to the President's role in breaking the coalition between Liberals (PNL) and reformist USR and forming instead the coalition of Liberals and Social Democrats (PSD), "normally rival parties that hold the majority of seats in Parliament."

"His efforts (...) undermined competitive policy and control over government actions," the analysis also shows.

"The popularity of President Klaus Iohannis is now in free fall", considering "his attempt to reduce the influence of the parliament, allowing the purge of anti-corruption judges and bringing military figures into politics".

The document refers to numerous deficiencies in justice, which can lead to the loss of funds from the European Union due to non-compliance with the rule of law. It is also estimated that it is "unlikely" that Romania will accede to the Schengen Area.

The document refers to the national security laws, which, according to information published in the press, would increase the powers of the intelligence services.

